Sebastian Korda ends Karatsevs Turin bid in Paris | ATP tour





#NextGenATP American Sebastian Korda recovered from wasting two match points in Monday’s second set tiebreak at the Rolex Paris Masters, leaving Aslan Karatsev 6-2, 6-7 (9) and 7-6 (5) the second round in Paris, ending Russia’s Nitto ATP Finals hopes in the process. In a high quality match, both players produced a string of winners as they tried to dictate from the baseline with their foundations. However, it was Korda who found his best tennis in the third set tiebreak and overpowered the 28-year-old to continue on his fourth match point. I knew what to expect and it all came down to the clutch moments, Korda said in his on-track interview. It’s been so much fun playing in front of the Parisian audience, they get so excited and it’s so amazing. You May Also Like: What’s at stake in Paris: Ruud, Sinner On Nitto ATP Finals Bubble Karatsev captured his second tour title of the season in Moscow last month to keep alive his slim chance of qualifying for the season finale, to be held at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from November 14-21, 2021. But after falling in his opening game on home soil in St. Petersburg last week, the 28-year-old needed a deep run in Paris to stay in the game. With his defeat to Korda, Karatsev, who is 13th (2,290 points) in the FedEx ATP Race To Turin, will no longer be able to finish eighth-seeded Jannik Sinner (3,015), who takes the final qualifying spot. In a close battle, Korda, who is making his debut in Paris, played aggressively against the Russian and broke four times when he forced the 28-year-old into errors with great depth. After failing to convert two match points at 7/6 and 8/7 in the second set tiebreak, the American kept his focus in deciding to move up after two hours and 52 minutes. I had a lot of chances in the second set and I didn’t take them, Korda added. Then he broke me and I broke back and it ended up being a dogfight. I had match points in the second set and learned a few things in the tiebreak. It was just getting myself back into those breakpoint possibilities and finding a way. The 21-year-old now leads Karatsev 2-0 in their ATP Head2Head series and then takes on St. Petersburg champion Marin Cilic or Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Korda had a breakthrough season, capturing his first tour-level title in Parma, before reaching the fourth round in a major for the first time at Wimbledon. The American will compete in the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan, to be held November 9-13. FOLLOW THIS WEEK’S ACTION Marton Fucsovics kept his cool on Monday to set up a second round clash against No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the Rolex Paris Masters. After forfeiting a match point in the second set, the Hungarian was broken at 4-4 in the decision, but recovered immediately en route to victory over Italy’s Fabio Fognini 6-1, 6-7(6), 7 -6(5) in two hours and 44 minutes. Fucsovics, who won the first five games of the match, was unable to control a match point lob at 6/5 in the second set tiebreak and an aggressive Fognini carried the momentum into the deciding set with 2 -0 in front. Fucsovics recovered to win 13 of the next 14 points and break back at 4-5 ahead of a thrilling final. Elsewhere, Belarus’s Ilya Ivashka beat 15 aces past Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain in a 6-3, 7-6 (2) win before meeting second-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev, the defending champion. Serbian Dusan Lajovic will take on last year’s finalist, fourth seed Alexander Zverev, after beating Mackenzie McDonald of the United States 6-3, 6-4.

