Gary Bettman Defends NHL’s Response to Sexual Abuse Charge





NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Monday defended the league’s response to an allegation of sexual assault against a former coach. Kyle Beach, a minor leaguer now playing in Germany, has said he was sexually assaulted in 2010 by Brad Aldrich, then a Chicago Blackhawks video coach. An independent investigation commissioned by the team this year found that officials had not reported the allegation against Aldrich to the league or to the police because they did not want a distraction during the team’s playoffs. Aldrich resigned from the team after that season, but only after Chicago won the Stanley Cup and after making sexual advances to an intern during the celebration, report, which was released Tuesday, said. Aldrich received a playoff bonus and his name was engraved on the cup. He later held several other jobs in hockey and pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a minor while a high school coach in Michigan, where he is a registered sex offender.

Clearly, what happened was inappropriate and wrong on every level and was not handled properly by the Blackhawks organization, Bettman said in a conference call with reporters. This has certainly been an upsetting week for all of us. Of Beach, who met the commissioner on Saturday, Bettman said: “I’m sorry for what he went through and I thought he was brave, especially this past week. The league has been criticized for being slow to respond to Beach’s accusation. Until last Monday, we hadn’t seen the report in any form, Bettman said. Joel Quenneville, who was the head coach of the Blackhawks in 2010, resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday, but was allowed to lead the team in a game on Wednesday, the day after details of the allegation emerged. Bettman defended that decision, saying: He had coached 800 games since 2010 and I wanted to make sure no one could say I biased him. People can disagree. As a matter of due process, Bettman said, I had to meet him in person.

Kevin Cheveldayoff, who was assistant general manager for the Blackhawks in 2010 and has said he attended a meeting about the impeachment at the time, is now the general manager of Winnipeg Jets. He was not penalized by the competition. Cheveldayoff was such a minor player in this, Bettman said. Due to his limited authority and circumstance, he left the meeting in 2010 as he believed the matter would be investigated by senior officials. He believed the matter had been duly settled due to Aldrichs’ eventual departure from the club, Bettman said. Following the publication of the investigative report last week, the NHL fined the Blackhawks $2 million for what it called their inadequate and untimely response. Some fans and journalists have pointed out that the fine was $1 million less than the league the Devils initially fined in 2010 for circumventing the salary cap. Bettman claimed that the fine against Chicago was substantial. Stan Bowman, the Blackhawks president of hockey operations, and Al MacIsaac, the senior director of hockey administration, resigned last week in the wake of the report. Bowman also resigned as general manager of the United States Olympic men’s ice hockey team in 2022. Bettman said Monday he would have to review any request to return to the league from any of the people who left in connection with the case. Beach’s allegation, though not his identity, was first made public in May in a lawsuit filed against the Blackhawks. That lawsuit has yet to be settled. Aldrich claimed every sexual encounter had been consensual, but Beach said Aldrich had threatened violence, as well as damage to his hockey career, if he didn’t stick to the agreements.

Beach, Chicago’s first-round draft pick in 2008, was with the team in 2010 as what’s known as a black ace, a minor leaguer who travels with the team during the playoffs in case he’s needed due to injury or suspension. . The NHL Players Association has also been critically viewed, also from the beach, for the handling of the allegation. Speaking on Monday with players’ representatives on the unions’ board of directors, Donald Fehr, the executive director of the players’ union, recommended that an independent investigation be launched by an outside legal counsel to assess the unions’ response. Jonathan Weatherdon, an NHLPA spokesperson, said in a statement. The board of directors will vote on the contract for an investigation, the statement said. Fehr, a former Major League Baseball player union chief, began his role with the NHLs union in December 2010. The investigative report commissioned by the Blackhawks was released at a time when the league and the sport in general were under scrutiny for other incidents of abuse, misogyny and racism. Players in a Canadian amateur league have filed a lawsuit alleging they were sexually and physically assaulted as part of hazing. A former minor league coach said he was fired by the Pittsburgh Penguins after reporting that his wife had been sexually assaulted by one of his bosses. Also, misogynistic online messages from top NHL players and an accusation of racist remarks from a coach have come to light. The NHL has made significant progress from a decade ago, Bettman said. If you listen to what NHL staff, especially the players, have said this week, you know things have changed. I believe most of our staff are good people doing the right thing.

