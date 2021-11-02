Olympians, Paralympians Want United Fight Against Climate Change – Channels Television





In an inspiring video produced with support from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), athletes who participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo call on world leaders to take climate action. The call is becoming necessary as representatives of world governments, business and civil society meet this week at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Britain. Initiated by Hannah Mills, MBE, two-time Olympic sailing champion and the most decorated British female sailor of all time, and British Olympic rower Melissa Wilson, the video features more than fifty Olympians and Paralympians from different parts of the world. These include three-time Olympic medalist Pau Gasol (basketball, Spain), who is also a member of the IOC Athletes Commission; two-time Olympic champion and marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge (Athletics, Kenya); Tokyo 2020 Olympic Champion Tom Daley (diving, Great Britain); two-time Olympic champion Andy Murray (tennis, Great Britain); Tokyo 2020 Olympic Champion Emma Twigg (rowing, New Zealand); Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Champion Hannah Cockroft MBE (Wheelchair Racing, Great Britain); Tokyo 2020 Paralympian Koyo Iwabuchi (Table Tennis, Japan); Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Martine Grael (sailing, Brazil); and many others. The athletes reflect on the challenges and obstacles they have overcome in their pursuit of excellence in Tokyo 2020, and called on world leaders to do the same as they gather at the Olympics of climate summits to decide the global response to the climate crisis. The Olympic dream is about being the best you can be and that doesn’t just mean competing or winning medals; it means being a good global citizen. I believe we have a responsibility to use our platforms to emphasize that we all need to live and work in a more responsible way, Mills said. ALSO READCOP26 climate summit must act to save humanity, says UN chief In 2019, also supported by the IOC, Mills launched the Big Plastic Pledge, an athlete-driven movement to eliminate the use of single-use plastics inside and outside of sports. She believes that if the entire sports community changes their habits and makes their voices heard, the ripple effect could spark a global tidal wave of change. Our environmental movement is fortunate to have the support of the IOC, says Mills. It is a clear demonstration of their commitment to building a better world through sport. However, sport is only part of a much larger global picture. We are counting on world leaders to take accelerated climate action at COP26. The IOC is pleased to support this initiative and help Olympic athletes use their powerful voices to create a more sustainable future for all, said IOC President Thomas Bach. Climate change is one of the greatest challenges humanity has ever faced, and the IOC is proud to lead the Olympic Movements’ response to this crisis. Our recent commitment to reduce our CO2 emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and our support for this initiative are part of this effort. Sport has the power to make the world a better place, and today we have the opportunity to harness this power in the face of climate change. Sustainability is an important pillar of the Olympic Agenda 2020+5, the strategic roadmap of the Olympic Movement. The IOC is working to ensure that sustainability principles are embedded in its activities as an organization, as an owner of the Olympic Games and as a leader of the Olympic Movement. As part of this effort, the IOC is working with athletes to harness their inspirational power to promote sustainability through sport.

