Blackhawks, NHL Mishandled Sexual Assault Allegations in 2020 and 2021, Not Just in 2010

More than four months before Kyle Beachs’ lawsuit alleging the Blackhawks covered up his sexual assault was filed in court, the Hawks leadership and the NHL were aware of his allegations.

Team attorneys contacted the league in late December 2020 to issue a warning about the impending lawsuit, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said in a news conference along with Commissioner Gary Bettman Monday.

Still, the NHL took no action before Beachs’ lawsuit, filed May 7, exposed former Hawks video coach Brad Aldrichs alleged actions and gross mistreatment of Hawks management.

Daly said that’s because the Hawks told them: There is a potential civil lawsuit. We’ve investigated the case, and there’s no credit for it.

I’m not sure there’s anything we could have done differently or faster based on the knowledge we had, Bettman said. In hindsight, based on the knowledge everyone has [now]I wish we knew this in 2011. But we didn’t. What we may have thought the club told us or the club thought the situation was before the lawsuit was actually filed and what ultimately turned out to be the report was not [the same].

The Hawks later confirmed in a statement Monday that they had been notified in December 2020 by Beachs attorney Susan Loggans. According to the statement, Chairman Rocky Wirtz and CEO Danny Wirtz relied on information from their former chief adviser and former chief of human resources indicating that the matter was being duly investigated and resolved in 2010, something the Jenner & Block investigation found to be false.

However, the NHL’s inexplicable decision to take the Hawks’ word and not seek details of their own illustrates the lack of accountability taken throughout the process.

There was certainly no accountability in 2010, when the Hawks chose to let Aldrich stay with the organization for three weeks after the John McDonough-led meeting discussing his alleged attack on Beach.

But the accountability demonstrated in 2021 has also not been nearly strong enough, no matter how much the parties involved argue how far hockey culture has come in the past decade.

Clear top priorities for The Hawks all summer were deflection and self-preservation, not fairness and fairness.

Their statement of May 13 couldn’t have looked worse in retrospect. Key Sentence Based on our investigation, we believe the allegations against the organization are unfounded and we are confident that the team will be acquitted of any wrongdoing characterized in every sentence by blatant lies.

(We apologize to Kyle Beach for previously claiming his allegations were unfounded, the Hawks said in their statement Monday. It is now clear that our organization has not done the right thing.)

The two-month delay between filing the lawsuit and the start of the investigation looks lazy at best and suspicious at worst. Only after the public firestorm of anger proved its endurance did the Hawks pull the trigger to commission the investigation, and only after more criticism did they promise to make the results public.

Both comments, which former CEO Stan Bowman pressed at a July 22 press conference that he did not tolerate or tolerate any form of harassment or assault and that he was eager to speak up about it [situation] in more detail will also be badly outdated in the future.

And while there’s no indication that the Wirtz family knew about the cover-up in 2010, the decision to let Bowman and fellow director Al MacIsaac stay in their roles this off-season and pre-season while the investigation took place now seems reckless.

In his TSN interview last week, Beach described the need for a system whereby someone… who has no skin in the game will deal with future allegations of sexual assault.

His alleged attack was originally covered up by Hawks executives with skin in the Stanley Cup chase. And his lawsuit and the allegations this summer were downplayed by Hawks and NHL executives with skin in the reputation game.

That has to change.