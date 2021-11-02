Transport minister, a ‘huge’ test cricket fan, puts the Basin Reserve flyover to bed

An artist’s impression of the possible grade separation at the Basin Reserve. Image / LGWM

The transport minister, a “huge fan of test cricket”, has ignored any suggestion of a flyover at the Basin Reserve.

Yesterday, Let’s Get Wellington Moving unveiled four options to overhaul the city’s transportation network with massive rapid transit, a second Mt Victoria tunnel and basin improvements.

It was hard to believe that those in charge of the project would dream of envisioning something even vaguely resembling a flyover after it was such a disaster.

But changes at the Basin Reserve leading up to the announcement were described as “degree segregation”.

That had made those who had fought the original flyover proposal wonder if they should prepare for another round.

It appears that three of the four options have this slope separation by extending the Arras tunnel. As a result, the Basin no longer functions as one large roundabout.

Traffic on the state highway heading north from the Mt Victoria tunnel to the highway would go along the north side of the Basin Reserve and into the extended tunnel.

Local north-south traffic, including public transport, vehicles and people, would pass over and be physically separated from the northern trunk road traffic.

Green spaces would connect the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park to the Basin Reserve and the terraces of Kent and Cambridge.

It is a long way from the flyover bridge that was eventually overturned by the Supreme Court in 2015.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said many Wellingtonians view the Basin as the jewel in the city’s crown.

“They didn’t want to see it destroyed by insensitive auto-heavy development and that’s where this whole program started.

“So there was no way that as a result of this process, we would have a transportation outcome that would endanger the Basin Reserve’s facilities.”

On a personal note, Wood also pointed out that he and Treasury Secretary Grant Robertson were the sponsoring ministers.

“We are huge fans of test cricket.”

The Basin Reserve was a wonderful test cricket pitch, and the proposed separation of the slopes would improve its amenities rather than make it worse, Wood said.

“There will be more greenery, better public access and better public transport to get people to and from the watershed.

“I think for everyone in Wellington who campaigned for a good result for the Basin all those years ago, this should be a good day for them.”

Minister of Transport Michael Wood. Photo / Dean Purcell

Wellington City Councilor Iona Pannett is one of those people who campaigned more than a decade ago to ‘save the basin’.

She said that while the proposals now on the table may not be perfect, they were “so much better.”

“It’s been a really long road. I’m incredibly proud of the community that went up against NZTA Waka Kotahi and the municipality to win twice.”

Former Save the Basin spokesman Tim Jones said it appears the government has learned the lesson from the viaduct defeat.

“There is nothing comparable in the proposals, but as always I will check the details.”

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said it was a significant improvement in urban design over the tunnel proposed by the Architectural Center as an alternative to the flyover, known as “Option X”.

“We don’t have a great long bridge along the north end of the Basin Reserve at all.”

He said what was being proposed was “completely different” from the overpass.

Daran Ponter, chairman of the Greater Wellington Regional Council, said the new basin solution is “much more elegant” than what has been previously proposed.

It’s now been over a decade since the flyover debacle first began.

Consultations on the four options that Let’s Get Wellington Moving revealed yesterday will last six weeks.

Starting next year, the project team will update the feedback and come back with a more detailed proposal.

The final designs and construction planning will take place from 2024 to 2027.

Construction will begin in 2028 and, depending on the final package of options, will take between 8 and 15 years.

So while there may be some more tasty options on the table, a solution for the Basin Reserve is still a long way off.