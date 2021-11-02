ASU Football: Herm Edwards Monday Notebook (11/1)

Herm Edwards, always the consummate peacekeeper, spent about 20 minutes onstage on Monday afternoon delivering an even, simple message.

We have to win a game, he said. Every week you have the chance to win a game and feel that joy. We didn’t feel that. Once they decide to win again, we can get that winning feeling, it’s that simple.

at USC

There is not much to say about those guys, they are very talented on all sides. It’s interesting that they’re playing two quarterbacks now, they rotate a bit. Drake London, my prayers go out to him, he was injured and out for the rest of the year. That’s a shame, he’s a man with a lot of potential and could play in the National Football League.

With a roster that includes several Southern California natives, Edwards knows that playing against USC and UCLA often means the matchups on the field are personal.

It’s one of those games where guys know each other, and there’s always a problem when these two teams get together. There are guys who played Pop Warner football together, high school football. I know they text each other and whatever those guys do. We expect them to come here and play well. We have to play a whole game, we can’t play in two.

When asked how his team’s performance could have been so lackluster after a farewell week in such a big game, Edwards’s offer wasn’t the most encouraging.

I wish I could tell you, but I don’t have an answer for that other than that it happened. We didn’t respond. We didn’t react in a way that gave us a chance, and it’s about responding to what happened to you. We did not react to setbacks.

There is no quick fix, no immediate antidote to a costly two-game slip in the heat of a division race. Edwards instead pointed out what you cannot do.

You can’t suddenly change your personality, because that becomes a red flag. There are certain things you can say and do behind closed doors, but you can’t change too much. Sometimes less is more, that’s what I really believe.

When Ray Anderson hired Edwards in early 2018, he stated that the goals of the program are lofty. A consistent top 15 ranking and multi-year participation in the big bowl topped that wish list. This has clearly not been the case.

This is our third season, playing football is not easy, said Edwards. The Rose Bowl team was here this weekend, and that team was 25 years ago. So that shows how hard it is. If it was easy, it would just happen.

Not so sweet serenade

I heard them, Edwards said Saturday over the chorus of booing from the home fans. You have to remember, I played in Philadelphia, I don’t take it personally. The best thing about our fans is that they are coming back here on Saturday to scream for the Sun Devils.

Saturday’s tilt with USC will be back under the lights, starting at 7:30 a.m. at Sun Devil Stadium.