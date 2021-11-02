Heavy hitters push Forestview to West 3A tennis final





Forestview is one game away from playing for a state championship. The Jaguars outlasted No. 5 North Lincoln on Monday and advanced to the West 3A Finals with a 5-4 result. Forestview will either be No. Hosting 2 Lake Norman Charter or 11th-ranked Franklin. Rennie Liu, Maggie Lu and Jessica Normile took singles wins for the Jaguars. The double tandems of Lu and Normile, as well as Liu and Susan Christy also won. For North Lincoln, Caitlin Simcox, Madison File and Natalie Gore won their singles. The doubles team of Simcox and Addisen Heavner also won their match. The last two teams in the Division 2A division saw their seasons end on Monday. In a matchup of undefeated teams, No. 2 Hendersonville won third place Shelby and advanced to the West 2A Regional Final via a 6-0 result. no. 12 Burns also found his match on Monday, knocked out 6-0 by top-ranked Salisbury. Boys soccer west 3A (29) North Lincoln 2, (4) Asheboro 1: The Knights advanced to the second round thanks to a goal in extra time. The Knights travel to Western Foothills 3A rival North Iredell in the second round. (16) East Lincoln 5, (17) Smoky Mountain 1: Five goals in the first half pushed the Mustangs into the second round. East Lincoln will face a familiar foe in the second round, who will travel to No. 1 Hibriten. (2) Stuart Cramer 2, (31) Freedom 0: Two goals in the first half proved enough for the Storm to advance into the second round. Stuart Cramer will host 15th-ranked Foard on Thursday. (13) North Iredell 4, (20) Ashbrook 3: After collecting for two second half goals and another in the first overtime, North Iredells’ goal in the second overtime proved too much for Ashbrook in a playoff loss. The Green Waves season ends at 10-7-1. (19) St Stephens 3, (14) South Point 2: The Red Raiders season ends at 14-8. (11) Forest view 1, (22) Highlight Central 0: A goal in the second half proved enough for the Jaguars to advance into the West 3A play-offs. Forestview travels to North Henderson in the second round. west 2A (2) Lincolnton 2, (31) Wilkes Central 0: The Wolves (17-0-3) remained undefeated and, most importantly, advanced to the second round. Lincolnton will face number 18 Forest Hills in the second round. (4) Shelby 2, (29) Burns 0: In a matchup of Cleveland County rivals, Shelby got the better of Burns to advance to the second round of the West 2A playoffs. Scoreless at halftime, Greg Arces goal 14 minutes into the second half broke the ice. Jack Berkowitz picked one too late to push the #4-ranked Golden Lions into a matchup with #13 Newton-Conover, who took a 4-1 win over McMichael on Monday. (32) East Gaston at (1) Hendersonville: No score reported. (23) Lincoln Charter 4, (10) Jay M. Robinson 3: A narrow breakout on the road allowed the Eagles to advance to the second round. Lincoln Charter will face No. 7 Owen or 27th-ranked West Caldwell in the second round. west 1A (2) Leadership Academy 1, (31) Cherryville 1: Leadership Academy wins via shootout to advance to the second round. The Ironmens season ends on 2-14-2. (5) Highland Tech 10, (28) Sugar Creek 1: The Rams scored seven goals in the first half and never looked back on their way to a first-round victory. Highland Tech hosts Eastern Randolph of Greesnboros Cornerstone Charter. (14) Community Charter of Piedmont 3, (19) Bishop McGuinness 2: The Patriots go ahead and take on Mount Airy or Number 30 Bessemer City. (30) Bessemer City at (3) Mount Airy: No score reported. (11) Winston-Salem Carver 4, (22) Mountain Island Charter 2: The Raptors’ season ends at 4-13.

