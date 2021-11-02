Hockey: Regis Jesuit beats Colorado Academy to win second state title in six months

DENVER They’ve done it again.

At All-City Stadium on Monday night, the No. 1 Regis Jesuit Field Hockey team won 1-0 against the No. 2 Colorado Academy in the state championship game. For the defending champion Raiders, it was their third state title in four years and the first time a team has repeated as state champions since Colorado Academy won consecutive titles in 2014 and 2015.

It felt so amazing, Raider senior Katie Loftus said. I’m just so proud of our whole team because this is what we wanted at the start of the season and it’s what we made it happen. So I’m really happy for us. It’s so special, especially for the seniors.

As she has been so many times during her senior season, Loftus was the hero in Monday’s title ramp.

With 33.1 seconds left in the first quarter, Loftus scored the only goal of the game that lasted until the final buzzer against a Colorado Academy violation with the state’s top two point scorers in sophomore Zoe Martin (64 points). ) and senior Barrett Trigg (50 points). ). Loftus finishes the season second in the state with 18 goals and third with 47 total points.

Loftus also noted that the Raiders were proud of how they were able to win a championship in April during an offbeat Season C campaign and turned around to defend their crown just six months later. It was a unique performance that also impressed Regis Jesuit head coach Spencer Wagner.

An unbeatable performance, Wagner joked. I don’t think anyone will ever win two more championships in one year. The early goal certainly helped and I think we won the first half, but they won the second half, just in terms of momentum. We got tired and they got hungry for the equaliser. We were ready to get even and to be honest overtime. I thought that was what was going to happen, and we were mentally preparing. We knew we were up against a very good opponent going into this game and this should have been an equal result and it almost was.

It took a phenomenal defensive effort from Regis Jesuit to knock out Colorado Academy, a team that averaged 3.7 goals per game in 2021. However, that shutout barrier was nearly broken when the Mustangs appeared to score a goal in the closing minutes of the game. but the goal was disallowed.

It was a really well played, close game and that’s really how you want the state championship game to go, said Colorado Academy head coach Veronica Scott. You don’t want it to be heavy on one side or the other. Respect for Regis. They came out of this and knew how to play, they play well and they have their structure. I team like that, even if you know how to play against them, they still play well. I was really impressed with our girls, especially by making some adjustments and picking up the pace in the second half.

“But you still have to score a goal.

A win for Colorado Academy on Monday night would have been the Mustangs’ second championship in three years. The Regis Jesuit program has now won three titles in its history. Colorado Academy has won six.

To reach the finals, Regis defeated Jesuit No. 5 Arapahoe in what was the Warriors first-ever state semifinal appearance. In the opposite semifinal, Colorado Academy defeated Kent Denver to set up Monday’s title match.