Behind the Music – The Florintinas

Bangor foursome The Florentinas have released their debut single, sandcastles. We asked them the BIG questions. . .

The song was recorded by Rocky O’Reilly at Start Together Studios, Belfast. Speaking of the single, the band says, “I think the song is about relationships that we experience as humans, not in a romantic sense, but rather in a much broader sense. Relationships are something we encounter on a daily basis and that essentially forms.

“It’s normal that as we develop, relationships end as people mature and outgrow each other, and sometimes it’s easiest to reminisce about these periods in life rather than violently destroy a relationship that’s gone.” to recover.”

The band will be supporting Nothing But Thieves this month at Ulster Hall and at Dublin’s 3Olympia.

Tell me three things about yourself?

“We would absolutely take you in a game of table tennis, no discussion.”

We all met at Bangor Grammar School through the music department.

Jacob and Luke are both brothers, but we are all blood brothers at heart.

We would absolutely take you in a game of table tennis, no discussion. Since we moved into our rehearsal room, we’ve set up a table in the garage and it takes up most of our time!

How would you describe your music?

I think we would describe our music as alternative rock. I know that sounds kind of vague, but we’ve never had a preconceived sound. It’s not like we all sat down one day and said “this is our genre and we have to stick to it”. We’ve always just written whatever came to mind and try not to limit ourselves. That way we can write the best we can and create a wide variety of songs. Once it goes through the assembly line of each of our inputs and ideas, it always sounds like ‘we’.

Who are your musical sources of inspiration?

Bands like Radiohead and The Red Hot Chilli Peppers showed us that it’s okay not to stick to one particular sound and be open to new ideas, which is cool. Some other artists we love and have taken inspiration from right now are Nothing But Thieves, Catfish and the Bottlemen. We also absolutely love the energy IDLES brings to the stage. When we look for inspiration, we seek it in every possible way, including our stage presence and our live side of things. We are always listening to and discovering new music or going through individual musical phases that allow us to access our music from a unique angle. Having such a diverse music library has shaped us.

How did you keep busy during the lockdown?

Tiger King and Drive to Survive on Netflix were all to our liking. In terms of music, we spent a lot of time writing whenever we could. There was a period when we couldn’t meet, of course, so we resorted to lyric sessions via zoom. It was certainly strange, but super productive. As restrictions have been relaxed, we managed to find a property that is now almost a sort of ‘Florentinas headquarters’. It has given us the facilities to write, record, rehearse and everything in between. It also gave us time to master our ping pong skills!

What is your favorite song at the moment?

Paddy – Jacob got me into this guy Sparklehorse. He is phenomenal. His voice is so soft, but he knows how to rock it. The best song by him I’ve heard so far is King of Nails. He puts his acoustic guitar through a distortion pedal and it gives off a really unique grunge-esque vibe.

Jacob – It’s between jealous lies by Soft Hair of I am the man who will find you by Connan Mockasin. Although I feel like the latter means more to me. I’m currently going through a real Connan phase and all the projects he’s a part of.

Luke – Normal by Yonaka. It is the opener of their latest album. Everything from the production of the song to their live performances is amazing. They have me totally addicted to this one song.

Jakob – It’s a Biffy classic, but a lot of horror is my favorite right now and easily one of my all time favorites. The way the song grows and explodes at the end is unreal and is something we love to do in our songs. It will always be there for me.

Favorite lyrics of all time?

This really touched us all! This is by far the hardest question we’ve ever had.

Paddy – “Remember me, love when I am reborn as the shrike of your sharp and glorious thorn” – Hozier.

Jacob – I think it’s too hard to pick lyrics. With that I say that one is better than the other, while it is not. I feel like I would be doing so many songs a great injustice if I had to choose!

Jakob – “Who cares if one more light goes out, well I do” – Linkin Park.

Luke – “An old man told me to leave soon or stay forever” – Sam Fender.

If you could only listen to one song for the rest of your life, what would it be?

It’s not necessarily our favorite, but we’d probably choose it I bet you look good on the dance floor by the Arctic Monkeys. This was the first song we ever played together in front of an audience and it will always hold a special place in our hearts. It’s what inspired us to start writing our own material and it essentially helped us get over the fear of what people might say about banding.

Where can people find your music/more information?

We just released our debut studio track sandcastles on all the major streaming platforms that we are super excited about! You can also find us on YouTube doing cool live stuff. We are all very active on our band Instagram account as well as our Facebook and Twitter which we use for posting news and updates. Our social tags are all @theflorentinas, so take a look if you get the chance!