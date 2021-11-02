Canzano: Washington’s Jimmy Lake Steps Into Puddle With His Shot At Rival Oregon Ducks

Years ago before the football rivalry formerly known as the Civil War, Oregon State linebacker Richard Siegler mocked the rival Oregon Ducks. He announced that there was plenty of room on the Beavers wagon and welcomed any Ducks fans who wanted to jump on it.

What I’m saying is Jimmy Lakes trashtalk has work to do.

Washington’s football coach stepped into a puddle this week. Lake was asked Monday whether he viewed the University of Oregon as a major rival in football recruitment.

Lake said: That’s a lot more pumped up than it is. Our battles are basically the schools that we fight against, that have academic prowess, like the University of Washington — Notre Dame, Stanford, USC. We go with a lot of fights, toe to toe, all the way to the end, with those schools. So I guess that was made up and pumped up [the medias] world.

In our world, we compete against more academically proficient teams.

Washington is one of the best research universities on the West Coast. The schools of medicine, engineering and business are great. So good that US News & World Report ranked Washington at number 59 as one of the best colleges in America. I suppose that’s better than number 101 in total offense, number 96 in hasty defense and number 3 (tie) in the North Division.

Lake went with what he had to work with, didn’t he?

I do like the rivalry game jousting. But I doubt Oregon will. Ducks coach Mario Cristobal is hyper-competitive when it comes to attracting the best players in America. He had the number 8 ranked recruitment class for 2021 according to ESPN. Washington is number 23.

I asked Oregon’s soccer coach last week what he looks for in recruits.

Cristobal said: Can’t he live without football? Because that’s how I always felt growing up. I couldn’t live without it. I remember my mother wanting to throw her shoe at me at church because I prayed that the Steelers would win instead of our family being healthy.

Lake just had a fight with that guy.

Oregon is 7-1 this season. Washington is 4-4. Saturday’s game at Husky Stadium is crucial for both programs. These two football programs don’t like each other. They are in the same Pac-12 division, competing for the same recruits, and were banned from playing last season due to the pandemic.

The Huskies have canceled. The Ducks took the no-contest and advanced to the Pac-12 Championship game, beating USC. I asked Lake about that lost game on Pac-12 Media Day this summer. UW’s coach said: Two titans attacking each other. Everyone wanted to see it, including us. I know they wanted to see it too. The good thing is that everything is going back to normal and that game is going to take place in 2021.

Lake stressed it is going to happen part.

There is no mention of academics.

If you’re a Washington fan, you should be concerned about the stalled offense and four losses. The Huskies were defeated by Montana 13-7 in the opener. They struggled to score points this season, but last week UW defeated Stanford (who beat Oregon in overtime earlier in the season).

Lake is 7-5 since taking over from Chris Petersen. The Huskies struggle to capture the best high school talent in their area. Oregon recruits them directly and has compiled consecutive conference titles under Cristobal. But if you’re a UW fan, you should be equally concerned that the Huskies don’t dominate early in this Name/Image/Likeness era.

Eugene’s top employer is the University of Oregon. Followed by Bi-Mart, Pape and the town of Eugene. It is a student city with a limited business presence. If Lake had wanted to stand a chance, he could have made a knockout comparison between Seattle and Eugene. But I suspect he knows that the Ducks players have used Nike’s college tires to create lucrative NIL deals for players like Kayvon Thibodeaux, the defensive end of the Oregon star.

Thibodeaux launched his own cryptocurrency and created an NFT with Phil Knight and Nike designer Tinker Hatfield. He also partnered with eBay and signed a deal with United Airlines. At $500,000 and counting the approvals, Thibodeaux will earn more than his position coach this season and far more than all the UW players on the field Saturday.

Top employers in Seattle include Amazon, Starbucks, Nordstrom, Avanade and Alaska Airlines. The UW is No. 6. The city of Seattle isn’t even in the Top 100. With a business advantage like that, you’d imagine UW would see an uptick in hiring in the NIL era. It just isn’t. Maybe that explains why Lake is now selling academics. It’s the only ground he needs to stand on.

Give Lake an assist this week. Oregon-Washington feels like a legitimate college football rivalry. His Oregon shot reminded me of the game week creative trash talk the Ducks and Beavers had years ago. That was always an entertaining sideshow.

Oregon States Siegler talked all week during that 2003 season. The Ducks mostly listened, nodded, and then went on to win the game 34-20. I will never forget the scene after that. Oregon safety Keith Lewis donned an Oregon State T-shirt after the win and paraded around.

Lewis said, I think because their clothes are so cheap now, and I got this off the clearance rack, I’d wear it.

Lake probably thought he was avoiding the game week controversy by downplaying the recruiting battles between them. But in doing so, he scorned Oregon and started a fire. I reached out to UO President Michael Schilll to see what he had to say in response to Lakes’ academic barb.

Schilll said: UW is a wonderful school with a great football history. I have great respect and affection for his president, his academic and football program and his former exceptional football coach, Coach Petersen. Looking forward to meeting our team on the grid this Saturday.

See?

Schilll just proved how smart Oregon is.

—

