T20 World Cup 2021 India: Captain of Virat Kohli, bubble fatigue, poor squad, IPL schedule | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: A captain struggling to orient himself, a squad where few players were chosen based on reputation beyond current form and jaded bodies desperate for a break from the bio bubbles have all contributed to the India’s disastrous T20 World Cup campaign.In 2021 it will be very difficult to point the finger at any particular cause for this shoddy performance – it could be those first 12 balls of Shaheen Shah Afridi that signed them, or maybe it was about “not being brave enough” in terms of execution as skipper Virat Kohli said after the defeat to New Zealand.“I’m shocked, not just by the loss, it’s the way they lost. You can have all the support staff, but it’s the execution. It’s the cricketers who have to go out and play.” When someone as restrained as VVS Laxman is sharp and pointed in his post-game analysis of ‘Star Sports’, it’s a clear sign that things aren’t right.

Here’s a rundown of a range of possible reasons that contributed to the disastrous show thus far:

1) King Kohli reaches the end of his captaincy career

Every captain has an expiration date. It is only that one has to realize when he has reached the end of that cycle. Sunil Gavaskar had that judgment, and so did Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Virat Kohli realized it just before the T20 World Cup and quite rightly decided to give up his leadership role in the shortest format (including IPL).

But why has Kohli never been successful in multi-team events like the T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cups, Champions Trophy or the IPL? And why is he so successful in bilateral series? These are questions that have been confusing to the cricket fraternity.

When you talk to people in the corridors of Indian cricket, they believe that while Kohli is playing bilateral cricket, he always gets the chance to make a course correction against the same opponent if something goes wrong.

If there is one opponent five games in a row, he finds it easier to plan and lead. The moment it turns into a multi-team event, with the plan and strategy changing game after game, he never seems to be in control.

The team squads lack consistency and punting Ishan Kishan as an opener instead of Rohit Sharma was a negative strategy on Sunday night. Trying to shield Rohit was a signal to the opposition that the team was under pressure.

“What has happened now is that Rohit Sharma has been told that we do not trust you to face Trent Boult’s left arm fast bowling. If you do that with a player who has played in position for so many years, he himself will think he may not have the ability,” Sunil Gavaskar told India Today.

Don't be surprised if a new ODI captain also takes the helm, as the 50-over World Cup is just two years away (2023). This team needs a man with new ideas and a fresh direction.

2) Lack of communication: example of this is Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has not been fully fit since his low back surgery in 2019 and it will be very, very difficult to regain his full bowling fitness as batting is his primary skill.

So, who was the one who misled Hardik’s fitness status before the team was selected for the World Cup?

Was it chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma? But why should he unless misled by team management? But Chetan is now dealing with the flak as he has stated that Hardik will bowl in the IPL at the team selection press conference.

By the time they understood that Hardik was unfit for selection, it was too late and as damage control, Axar dropped Patel to take Shardul Thakur as an all-round backup. But this was after the horse locked the door.

Hardik threw none in the IPL and his MI skipper Rohit Sharma said he might start bowling in a week.

Before the game in Pakistan Skipper Kohli said they look at Hardik purely as a batter.

He scored 8 out of 11 against Pakistan and 23 out of 24 against New Zealand, both disappointing efforts on decent batting marks.

Finally, he threw two overs against New Zealand, but if you control the speed and effort, it was a difficult one, especially knowing that his auction price could be a hit with Mumbai Indians who are unlikely to keep him.

Hardik might fall out of favor at home against New Zealand in the T20I series and could once again show his all-around before making a comeback. Venkatesh Iyer waits in the wings.

3) National selectors will have something to do

T20 is arguably the only format where reputation matters little with a team capable of upsetting a more imagined opponent on any given day. The National Selection Committee did not consider current form during their T20 World Cup picks when they had an IPL form for reference.

Would it have hurt to pick a Ruturaj Gaikwad in the squad who relied purely on form? He won the Orange Cap and dominated attacks on the UAE strips.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been plagued with injuries, lack of pace, swing and poor form for the past two years and yet he was chosen for Deepak Chahar, someone who has the gift of making breakthroughs in Powerplay.

Bhuvneshwar only had six IPL wickets and if that’s not bad form, then what is?

Likewise, Rahul Chahar was chosen because he had more speed on the slow tracks in the UAE and Yuzvendra Chahal who was fantastic and one of the key factors for Royal Challengers Bangalore qualifying for the play-offs was not even kept in the reserves .

Watching how Ish Sodhi tormented the Indians, Chetan and his colleagues Sunil Joshi, Harvinder Singh, Abbey Kuruvilla and Debasish Mohanty are sure to feel the heat.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah may be asking tough questions as well as the panel's blueprint for the next two years.

4) Bubble Fatigue played a huge role

For a team that has been living out of suitcases for over four months, bubble fatigue had to catch up and BCCI’s planning of the rest of the Indian Premier League played a huge role.

It was no one’s fault, as COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the schedule. For a tournament with billions of dollars at stake, giving up was never an option for the BCCI and the only window available was before the T20 World Cup.

As such, the players had no lead time.

“You have no control over the schedule and which tournament is played when. Being in the bubble and staying away from family does play a role,” said pacer Jasprit Bumrah after Sunday’s loss.

“BCCI has tried to put us at ease. We try to adapt, but bubble fatigue and mental fatigue creep in as you do the same things over and over,” he explained.

Even if the players want to play the home series against New Zealand, players like Kohli, Rohit, Rahul, Bumrah, Pant and Shami deserve a break before the Test series that starts on November 25.

5) Have commercial and broadcast interests become a curse?

Virat Kohli lost two pitches under the night sky of Dubai and it became decisive when the dew started to fall. If you look closely at the schedule you will see that all the top teams such as England, Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka have at least one afternoon game (2pm local time and 3:30pm IST) where dew is not a factor, whether a team is first. or strikes second.

But keeping in mind the interests of the broadcasters, both hosts (BCCI and ICC) decided to hold all matches in India at 7.30pm IST and with a week between two group matches against selection teams (Pakistan and NZ).

This was done with the large Indian TV audience in mind along with the best advertising spaces.

Also, all but one of India’s matches were scheduled in Dubai, which has the largest crowd ensuring enough money at the gate for the host association (in this case, BCCI with the Emirates Board as facilitators).

The strategy was not successful. India had no option to play against Sharjah in an afternoon game. Sharjah’s field has now settled down and gotten better at hitting.

The ICC, BCCI and host broadcaster will see "exponentially" less buzz after Nov. 8, if Afghanistan doesn't beat New Zealand. ICC now has a situation of semi-finals possible without India. Not the best news for the tournament.