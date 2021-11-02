Iowa Football: Hawkeyes Releases Depth Map For Matchup With Northwestern





The Iowa Hawkeyes continued to fall out of favor last weekend as they dropped their second straight game while racking up just 7 points and 156 total yards against the Iowa. ties from Wisconsin. The miserable performance gave Iowa fans the chance to see the first meaningful snaps of a backup quarterback since CJ Beathard returned in 2014. As the Hawkeyes turn the page on Wisconsin and prepare for a fight in Evanston against him. Northwestern WildcatsIowa fans are now wondering if they’ll see another changing of the guard, and hopefully an improvement in offense. The Hawkeyes have released their official depth chart for the matchup with the Wildcats on Monday and there is quite a meaningful change on the attacking side of the ball. Unfortunately for those hoping for a major overhaul, it’s not at quarterback. Image via HawkeyeSports.com noted notables Not to say the obvious, but yeah, actually I’ll say the obvious: Spencer Petras is still the starting QB. Hawkeye fans who visit internet bulletin boards and comment sections seem to think backup Alex Padilla’s snaps on Saturday may mean he’s pushing for the runway. That’s fantasy and Spencer Petras will be listed as the starter on every depth chart for the rest of this year and the rest of the year barring a catastrophic injury.

Ivory Kelly-Martin is missing this week. While there is some speculation this is due to yet another fumble against Wisconsin, this is reportedly due to a toe injury that cost him much of the second half against the Badgers. Gavin Williams, who had 2 carries for 15 yards on Saturday, steps into the #2 role behind Tyler Goodson.

Staying on the offense, it’s just worth exclaiming that, as with QB, there are no changes in the offensive line (OK, OK, Jack Plumb and Tyler Elsbury turned around with their tackle). This is despite one of the worst displays I can remember of an Iowa front five. The Hawkeyes conceded 6 sacks and 10 tackles for losses on Saturday, but apparently there will be no shifts this week.

On the defensive side of the ball, still no Riley Moss. But bonus, the injury we learned on Saturday morning to his back, Terry Roberts, will apparently keep him out again this week! Jermari Harris is listed as the starter for Northwestern after he got the wink a week ago. UNI transfer Xavior Williams is listed as his backup this week.

Deontae Craig is a name to watch out for this week. He’s back on the depth chart, but didn’t see any snaps last week. Iowa’s defenses have struggled with the two losses as Iowa hasn’t been able to generate much pressure (the Hawkeyes only have 3 sacks in five Big Ten games this year) and Craig would be a big boost in that division. After the two losses, Iowa really has no margin for error. If we’re going to save this season after our expectations were boosted, the Hawkeyes need to win and get some help along the way. For that to happen, changes have to take place somewhere. If the depth chart is any indication, there may not be many changes in store for Iowa fans.

