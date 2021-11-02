Tennis Canada surprises France as Billie Jean King Cup final kicks off





PRAGUE (Reuters) Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Rebecca Marino won the deciding doubles match to help defending champions France 2-1 on Monday’s opening day of the new Billie Jean King Cup final. Formerly called the Fed Cup, the event was renamed last year in honor of the American 12-time major winner King and restructured into a World Cup of tennis format that concluded with 12 countries battling for the title for over a week. . Canada was the last of 12 teams to make the cut, replacing previous host Hungary in the draw due to their status as the highest-ranked team to win a play-off tie in April this year. It was the fifth meeting between the French and Canadians, the first in 28 years, with the holders heading for the Center Court game in the O2 arena with a 3-1 lead. At the start, Frances Fiona Ferro, who reached a career-high ranking of 39 earlier this year, seemed clearly the superior player in her first encounter against 353rd-ranked Francoise Abanda, quickly taking a set and a break. But Abanda dug deep to take down Ferro 4-6 6-4 6-4 for her fifth straight win in the league. Alize Cornet, the highest ranked French singles player in 59th place, managed to ward off big hitter Marino 6-4 7-6(5) to tie the score at 1-1. But Marino soon had her revenge when she returned alongside Dabrowski, the world number five in doubles, to beat Cornet and Clara Burel 6-3 7-6 (6) in the deciding rubber. With the Russian Tennis Federation, whose entire squad is in the top 50, the third team in Group A, France faces an uphill task to reach the semi-finals. The sides play two group stage ties to determine the winners of the four groups of three teams, who advance to the semi-finals. NOISY FANS In the Belgian Group B match against Belarus, Greet Minnen and Elise Mertens won their singles rubbers to seal the band in the presence of a significant number of Belgian fans, who came to Court One with drums, trumpets and other musical instruments. Minnen celebrated her debut in the competition with an impressive show, the 24-year-old gave Belgium the first point with a 6-2 6-2 victory over 263rd seeded Iryna Shymanovich. World Number 18 Mertens managed to fend off a spirited fight back from Aliaksandra Sasnovich for a 6-2 4-6 6-2 victory and sealed the equalizer against the Belarusians, who defeated world number two Aryna Sabalenka and multiple big winner Victoria Azarenka. miss in Prague. Mertens, winner of three major doubles titles, and Kirsten Flipkens were unable to make the 3-0 for Belgium in the doubles, but lost 6-4 6-3 against Sasnovich and Vera Lapko. Australia is the third team in Group B. In the evening session, the host country Czechia, which has won six titles since 2011, kicks off their campaign against rival Group D Germany, while Spain takes on Slovakia in Group C. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Ken Ferris)

