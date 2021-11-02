The Cowboys continue to find a way. That’s why they are Super Bowl participants.

In general, I am not a superstitious man. I don’t avoid stepping on cracks, I’ve purposely broken mirrors and I’ve walked under more than a few ladders. But when I watch the Cowboys, I get a kind of sports superstition.

If they have a few consecutive rides that end in punts, I’ll move to another seat. If they have a few consecutive losses, I’ll think about watching the game in a new location in a different room or even in a different house. If they win while our family dog ​​wears a new Cowboys shirt, Shell will be wearing the same shirt next week. Both things happened on Sunday, meaning Marshmallow will be dressed in the same blue and silver shirt next Sunday afternoon. The closest I ever get to praying is watching the Cowboys play. And some of that superstition extends to the things I don’t want to say, even though I think once those words are out in the open, they could somehow ruin what’s left to happen.

But here it goes: The Cowboys, now winners of six straight games, are contenders for the Super Bowl. That’s the main thing my sports superstitions keep me from saying out loud, even though I’ve felt it since the Cowboys beat the Giants in week 5. I kept quiet because it was too early and I knew I was going to be ridiculed for that thought, and because, well, having low expectations and being overly pessimistic is my defense mechanism when it comes to the Cowboys. But this previous game win on the road, against the Vikings, without Dak Prescott was both a testament to how good they were and a microcosm of the season.

Although Dak says he could have played Sunday night, the Cowboys are now four games ahead of the loss column in the NFC East, which presumably played a part in the decision to give him another week of rest. The coaches (and owner?) bet that Cooper Rush was good enough to quarterback the team to a win against a not-so-good Viking team, and the bet paid off. The game continued the trend that has been there all season. This team is not without injuries. They have lost key starters in key positions, defensive end, wide receiver, tackle and now quarterback and while playing their backups the team has continued to win.

After DeMarcus Lawrence, the team’s best defensive player of the past four years, broke his foot, the pass rush was effective as Randy Gregory began to unleash his potential and Micah Parsons has become a star rookie. When Lael Collins was suspended, Terence Steele played so well that he may not return to the bench anytime soon. When Michael Gallup flexed his calf, Cedrick Wilson stepped in and made such an impact that the… Cowboys don’t have to re-sign Gallup. And of course, when Dak missed the game, it was easy to assume, like me, that the Cowboys would also miss Andy Dalton, the backup who had been tried in battle last year.

Sure enough, trailing 10-3 in the first half against the Vikings, with Rush throwing a bad interception, it looked like they would. Then Rush played better as the game went on and the Cowboys won.

That’s the thing about Super Bowl teams: They keep winning even when things don’t go perfectly for them. They win games that maybe they should have lost. Win games when not all their best players are there. And once or twice during the season, they beat a team the oddsmakers thought would lose, like the Vikings.

When the Cowboys announced that Dak was not playing Sunday night, they went from favorite to big underdogs. Replacing your MVP candidate’s quarterback with a player making his first NFL start will do. So maybe the Cowboys should have lost. If they had, it wouldn’t have been unexpected and they certainly wouldn’t have been exposed as fraudsters. They would have lost because their key player and undisputed leader was not there. You could have even blamed the near loss on a handful of bad calls, such as the dubious series of 15-yard penalties late in the fourth.

But they won. It was one of those games where you can go down a list of about eight plays, Cedric Wilson’s long touchdown after halftime, Tyler Biadasz’s deflected pass that turned a possible omission into a 7-yard gain that, if they weren’t happened, the result might have been different.

They won because, although the defense immediately gave up seven points on the first drive, they adjusted again to keep the Vikings at just nine points for the rest of the game. It was the first game that defense didn’t force turnovers, ending Trevon Diggs’ interception series, but they played well. Micah Parsons was seen all over the field.

They won because, even though they only had 78 rushing yards in total, the Cowboys kept running and played Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard. It was Zeke who, in arguably the most important game of the game, when it looked like the Cowboys were settling for an tying field goal, caught a pass, broke three tackles and carried another defender 4 yards to come down first. . Two plays later, Rush threw the game-winning touchdown to Amari Cooper, who was sitting on the sidelines just before that, rollerballing his hamstring.

And they win because the players who filled up this year each came up in their own way, from Gregory notching a sack to Wilson’s touchdown and pass from the backfield to Steele holding his correct tackle spot well enough to knock Collins out of the starting line. up for at least a week, of course, Rush. Super Bowl winners aren’t necessarily the happiest teams, but the ones who can find answers and solutions when things go wrong.

That’s the Cowboys this season, and Sunday night was just the latest example. We’re not halfway through yet, but right now the Cowboys are Super Bowl candidates. I’m not sure if they aren’t the best team in the league. And until they lose consecutive games, I sit in the same chair and Marshmallow wears her Cowboys shirt when they play.