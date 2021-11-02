T20 World Cup: Problems pile up for faltering Team India | Cricket News







A look at where it all goes wrong for India, who suffered a 10-wicket humiliation against arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match. DUBAI: Virat Kohli’s India started the Twenty20 World Cup as favourites, but their semi-final hopes are hanging in the balance after two defeats, the latest being an eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand.A look at where it all goes wrong for India, who suffered a 10-wicket humiliation against arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match. India’s famed batting lineup stumbled to a modest 110-7 against New Zealand on Sunday, a week after facing an equally good attack in Pakistan 151-7.

Top Indian batsmen including KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have shown little application after being invited to hit first in both of their outings and although Kohli made a 57th fight against Pakistan it proved totally inadequate. Against New Zealand, Rahul fell to Tim Southee for 18 and Sharma — who was dropped for nothing — was out on Ish Sodhi after making 14. Kohli managed nine of 17 balls before being caught by Sodhi’s leg spin.

“So far with the bat, their shot selection was questionable,” savvy VVS Laxman wrote on Twitter. “New Zealand threw superbly, but India made their task easier.” This defeat should hurt Team India. For now with the bat, their shot selection was questionable. New Zealand Arch https://t.co/dmqe0UJgby — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 163569694000 India made two changes from their opening loss, including one forced, and turned the batting formation to face Ishan Kishan as an opener against New Zealand.

But the southpaw fell to the precise line and length of the fast Trent Boult with the left arm while trying to go for a big shot and was caught on a deep square leg. It was Sodhi’s double strike to knock out Sharma and then Kohli that brought India back in their trick of getting some crucial and quick runs within the six overs of power play.

Staggering at 48-4, the Indian batters survived their 20 overs, but came back with a seemingly fallen mind when New Zealand had the humble goal with 33 balls left.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said: “I don’t know if it’s a fear of failure, but I know the changes they made to the batting order today haven’t worked.” Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah said “bubble fatigue, mental fatigue” creeps in after days on the road, but former players remain relentless, with Gautam Gambhir saying India lacked “mental toughness”. “Talent is one thing… You can do very well in bilateral (series), but when it comes to this kind of tournament, you have to get up and perform,” he told the ESPNCricinfo website.

“It’s been a trend, it happens at most ICC (International Cricket Council) tournaments.” MS Dhoni, now mentored by the team, led India to the T20 World Cup crown in 2007 and won the 50-over World Cup four years later.

Kohli, who will step down as captain of the T20 after this tournament, has taken the team to historic Test triumphs in Australia and England.

But he failed to win India a World Cup title and India lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2019 ODI World Cup. They also dropped out in the last four of the previous T20 World Cup, in 2016 , under Dhoni. There is a growing belief that India is faltering in major tournaments, a charge Kohli vehemently denies.

“So there will always be more pressure with our games and we’ve embraced it over the years,” Kohli said.

“Anyone who plays for India should embrace it.

“And if you can handle it as a team, you’ll overcome it, and we didn’t do it these two games.”

