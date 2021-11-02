Minnesota Gopher Football Meet Derik LeCaptain Wisconsin Walk-on





Gopher’s running back room has been in bad shape this year. Injuries have decimated the depth chart, but fortunately for the credit of the coaching staff, this was a very deep and talented room. Mohamed Ibrahim – the returning Big Ten running back of the year who appeared to be on top form before being lost towards the end of the season Ohio State game. Trey Potts – got right in for Ibrahim and had an All-Big Ten caliber season with 552 yards and 6 touchdowns in 5 games before suffering a serious medical problem that will leave him missing the rest of the season, perhaps his career. Brand Irving – aka Bucky, also known as Bucko (we’ll get to this again). Now the co-lead is back as a true freshman and seems to be very impressive. Ky Thomas – after Thomas sets the Kansas high school football landscape on fire, Thomas gets the chance to shine as a freshman in the red shirt. Bryce Williams — the veteran of the group who was mixing with Irving and Thomas during game time before sustaining an injury in the Northwestern game. Cam Wiley – entered the transfer portal when he realized where he stood on the general depth map. (no one) Derrick LeCaptain — the former walk-on linebacker forced to run back because he was a record RB in Wisconsin. Going into the season with 6 scholarship running backs should get you through the season. But the Gophers are now looking at a situation where they have 2 grants for the last 5 games of the season, with no chance of any of the injured backs returning. So what do you do? You use the former walk-on linebacker from a small Wisconsin school as your third running back. Evidently. And then this happens. So really, who is Derik LeCaptain? As I’ve mentioned several times, he is a former walk-on linebacker from Southern Door High School in Wisconsin. Southern Door is a Division 5 school in southern Door County. Outside of high school, LeCaptain had a number of Division II scholarship offers, a preference for walk-on offer from in-state Wisconsin and from PJ Fleck to walk-on with the Gophers. You can check out the highlights of his junior and senior years from the links provided. So during his time at Southern Door, LeCaptain did a little bit of everything for the Eagles. During his career, he rushed for 5,199 yards and scored 100 touchdowns. According to his GopherSports bio, he recorded the most yards of scrimmage in Wisconsin high school football history. While also being a 2-time all-state linebacker. As a senior, his Eagles squad reached the 2nd round of the playoffs before falling to #1 seeded Kewaunee Storm. LeCaptain then chooses to row the boat at Minnesota as a walk-on. In 2019, he wore a red shirt and played in 4 matches in which he contributed to special teams. In 2020, he played special teams in all 7 games, earning the special teams player of the year award. His first full season of play earned this… Now in 2021, as a scholarship athlete for the Gophers, he has again played in every game, exclusively on special teams. Until Bryce Williams went down at Northwestern and the game was essentially over. The former high school running back was brought in to play running back in the team’s final run. The boy ran 31 yards on 3 carries and the touchdown gif shared above. Depth on the run back is a pretty serious problem for this Gopher team trying to win the Big Ten West and get to the Big Ten Championship game for the first time. Expect LeCaptain to get a lot of reps at RB this week as he could very well be needed along the way. For now, this should be a pretty exciting week for LeCaptain.

