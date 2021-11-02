Sports
Canada disrupts defending champion France at Billie Jean King Cup
Canada won the decisive doubles game and secured a 2-1 victory over defending champions France in Group A of the Billie Jean King Cup final on Monday.
Spain made a comeback, beating Slovakia 2-1 for the first time after two defeats, including the 2002 final. Also, the Czech Republic won 2-1 against Germany in Group D in doubles, and Belgium defeated Belarus 2-1 on the hard courts of the O2 Arena.
After the two countries split the first singles, Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Rebecca Marino of Vancouver defeated Lara Burel and Alize Cornet 6-3, 7-6 (6).
In the opening singles, Montreal’s 353rd ranked Francoise Abanda came out of a set-down to upset Fiona Ferro, who was in 105th place, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to give Canada the lead.
“At first I was a little nervous,” Abanda said. “I’m glad it worked out in my favor.”
Cornet made it 1-1 after a 6-4, 7-6(5) win over Marino.
It was Canada’s second win over France in the competition in five matchups, with the last in 1980.
Canada competes in Prague without its two top players, the world’s No. 24 Bianca Andreescu and No. 26 Leylah Fernandez.
VIEW | Canada stuns defending champion France at BJK Cup:
Tournament honors Billie Jean King
Belgian Greet Minnen defeated Iryna Shymanovich 6-2, 6-2 and Elise Mertens overcame a second set of fears to defeat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 for an insurmountable 2-0 lead.
In doubles, Vera Lapko and Aliaksandra Sasnovich teamed up to take a consolation 6-4, 6-3 win over Kirsten Flipkens and Mertens.
On Tuesday, Canada will take on Russia and Belgium will take on Australia.
Formerly known as the Fed Cup, the competition was renamed last year in honor of Billie Jean King and her lifelong struggle for equality and social justice.
WATCH | Francoise Abanda comes through for Canada:
Lucie Hradecka and Tokyo Games double winner Katerina Siniakova teamed up to defeat Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam and Jule Niemeier 6-4, 6(2)-7, 10-8.
Previously, three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber came out of a set-down to beat French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6(5)-7, 6-0, 6-4 to make it 1-1.
“It’s a great feeling to be here again,” said Kerber, who was part of the German team that lost to the Czechs in the 2014 final in the same arena.
Marketa Vondrousova sent off Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 6-3 to give the Czechs the first run. The Tokyo Olympics runner-up dominated their first meeting, breaking Petkovic five times and dropping her serve once. She cashed in her first match point with a forehand winner.
“I was just playing my game and trying to do my best, so I’m happy,” Vondrousova said. “It’s just a great feeling to play for my country and also at home.”
Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo and Carla Suarez Navarro completed the comeback against Slovakia by beating Viktoria Kuzmova and Tereza Mihalikova 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.
Suarez Navarro returned to professional tennis after chemotherapy treatments for Hodgkin lymphoma at the French Open and has announced that this will be her last season on tour.
Sorribes Tormo also needed three sets to make it 1-1 with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.
Spain will play against the United States on Tuesday, while Germany will play against Switzerland.
The tournament was originally scheduled for April 2020 in Budapest, Hungary, but was postponed by 12 months due to the pandemic. It was postponed again in February.
Organizers were then forced to find a new host in Prague when Budapest withdrew in May, citing lingering concerns about COVID-19.
The 12 teams in the final are divided into four groups of three teams. Only the group winners will advance to Friday’s semifinals.
