



KITTANNING, Dad. – Disappointing and disgusting is how coaches, parents and school administrators describe what happened to the female goalkeeper of the Mars hockey team in the middle of a game against Armstrong High School last week at Belmont complex. Armstrong’s student ward could be seen and heard on CCTV footage as they chanted derogatory words at the female goalkeeper. They sometimes referred to tampons and body parts. Despite seeing the keeper on the ice in tears and an arena full of people, no one did anything to stop the behaviour. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League is now investigating the incident and banned the entire student section from hockey games indefinitely. It’s demeaning and disrespectful to women, Heather Shoup said. Her son is on the Butler High hockey team and was compared to Armstrong High on Monday night. They went over the line, and there’s no need to, Shoup added. Armstrong High School principal says he was first made aware of what happened by an upset Mars parent. The director says he will immediately start an investigation and called this entire incident very disturbing. Relatives of Armstrong players condemned what happened to the young lady, but do not think the players who were not involved should be punished. I disagree with what was said, but my grandson plays hockey, he was innocent as far as I’m concerned and so was the little girl, said a grandmother of Armstrong. It was a shame, it was a shame for all the kids on the ice, she added. Armstrong’s school board contacted the keeper to formally apologize and said they support a temporary ban on the student area. The PIHL executive committee will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday to discuss how long Armstrong students will be suspended from competitions. Cox Media Group 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wpxi.com/news/top-stories/pihl-bans-armstrong-student-section-hockey-games-after-vulgar-chants-directed-female-goalie/G2RP5FZA3ZDYRLFSWGDGQH2MY4/

