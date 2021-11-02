Niki Poonacha wants to step it up in the international circuit





When he plays his best tennis, Niki Poonacha looks really great. He can hit the big portions and hit the forehand where he wants. At his best he is a joy to watch. After being crowned national tennis champion for the second time in Delhi on Saturday, 26-year-old Niki revealed his determination to take his form and confidence in the upcoming international circuit. “I came for the national championship, looking to win it. I’m glad I made it happen. After I won the ITF title, the second wave of COVID-19 took away the momentum and confidence. So this win is important,” said Niki, who had won the international title at the same venue in April. READ|

Fenesta National Tennis Championship: Poonacha beats Singh to take third title The win was doubly sweet as he also won the doubles title with SD Prajwal Dev. He did have to endure two singles that exceeded three hours. He had struggled for six weeks in Tunisia when he failed to make it through the second round. He won a total of five singles, two of which were in the qualifiers. In doubles, Niki won one title and reached the semifinals of one, winning a total of seven matches in six weeks of the ITF circuit. “It wasn’t going well for me at the ITF events in Tunisia. So this title is crucial for me. The long games have given me the mental strength to push more and believe I can do it,” he said. READ|

Djokovic commits to double duty when returning to action in Paris Masters Niki played through the National Championship in great pain and visited physio Anand Dubey to get appropriate treatment. “I played with multiple aches and pains this week, took painkillers before the matches. Physio treatment, stretching, icing helped me a lot. I just have to play with the pain. Block it mentally and focus on the match. No pain , no profit,” he said. Tall and strong, Niki is quite confident in his game, but feels the need to get in shape to take advantage of the next three ITF tournaments in Indore, Delhi and Gurugram. “I am well prepared. Playing the national matches was to prepare me for the international events. Winning the national competitions has given me confidence and motivation. I am now concentrating on recovery and building my fitness,” he said. Niki. Niki trains at the Rohan Bopanna Academy of the Sports School in Bengaluru. “I’m grateful to the whole team. The support is really great,” said Niki, raving about the support from coaches M Balachandran, Sujith Sachidanand, physiotherapists Dhruv Balaraman and Chelston Pintoi. He regularly gets “tips and ideas on how to play and improve from Bopanna.

