Packers Film Study: Rasul Douglas is the real deal

Everyone will remember the game-winning interception, but Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas proved to his teammates that he belonged again on Thursday night with another stellar performance against the Arizona Cardinals.

Douglas bounced around this off-season, joining three different training camps or practice squads before finally landing with the Packers in response to injuries to Jaaire Alexander and Kevin King. His last stop before Green Bay was actually Arizona, so Thursday’s game was technically a revenge game for the 26-year-old.

Since arriving at Green Bay, Douglas Isaac Yiadom has quickly overtaken on the depth map and made a big impact as an outside corner. According to Pro Football Focus (subscription required), Douglas has been targeted 16 times in three games, allowing only nine catches for 87 yards, an interception and an opponent-passer rating of just 45.6.

After turning on the tape in recent weeks, it is clear that Douglas is a cornerback of a starting caliber, not only because of his covering skills, but also because of his aggressiveness.

One of the big things that certain Packers cornerbacks have struggled with in recent seasons is holding onto their receivers when the pass rush doesn’t come home right away. That extra time has usually led to panic or mistakes that led to explosive actions.

Douglas hasn’t shown much panic in his playing as an established veteran. His first big play of Thursday night came against AJ Green. As the Cardinals receiver broke across the field, Douglas stayed in phase with him the entire way, then made a confident move to break the pass at the catch point.

It wasn’t the most impressive game technically, but Packers fans will appreciate a cornerback who stays across the field with his receiver without grabbing or sniffing a game.

Packers fans are also probably wondering how Douglas handles the deep ball as a cornerback. There’s good news too, as Douglas is quite comfortable with his playing strength and toughness letting the receivers drift naturally to the sidelines and use him as an extra defender. This is called using the sideline as leverage and is a great way for a cornerback to avoid giving up big plays deep in the field.

This is a great example of what we’re talking about when we talk about “using the sideline as leverage”. Stay inside the WR and use your physicality to force them to drift to the limit. pic.twitter.com/WKhYsA46Ba Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) Nov 1, 2021

The Packers also needed a cornerback who can attack aggressively downhill to play against the run and make on-screen/swing passes in the absence of Jaires. Rookie Eric Stokes has shown a good willingness to break downhill, but his tackle attempts haven’t always been the cleanest, and blocking receivers can sometimes wash him out of the game.

While the game below still resulted in an initial down, Douglas did a great job demonstrating his physical toughness and aggressiveness, fighting through the block to get to the ball carrier and slowing him down in time to get help.

This kind of play isn’t an anomaly for Douglas either. He finished Thursday night’s game with nine solo tackles, the most of any game by either team, and is sixth in the Packers defense with 18 solo tackles this year, despite only seeing action in three games.

His approach in the open field also looks pretty solid. Douglas uses a wide base, keeps his feet moving and attacks with a low pad level to wrap ball carriers at the legs to bring them down consistently.

During my time scouting college players, I remembered Douglas as a ball hawk in West Virginia. He finished his final college season in 2016 with eight interceptions and eight broken passes, putting his draft stock in 99th place overall. 2017 NFL Draft.

Everyone is pointing at AJ Green for screwing up on Arizonas final offense game, which is more than fair. However, the play Douglas was able to make on the ball even after bouncing it is a tribute to his ball skills that have been on display since his time with the Mountaineers.

Douglas also earns bonus points for one of the coldest ways to celebrate a game-seal interception, bidding farewell to the crowd almost immediately.

For someone who was withdrawn from a practice squad just a few weeks ago, Douglas is making a huge impact on the Green Bays defense in a position where the team is extremely thin. It’s a credit to general manager Brian Gutekunst and his professional human resources department for finding Douglas, and a sign that the Packers defense can be extremely dangerous if players like Jaaire and ZDarius Smith are healthy.