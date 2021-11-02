Sports
Packers Film Study: Rasul Douglas is the real deal
Everyone will remember the game-winning interception, but Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas proved to his teammates that he belonged again on Thursday night with another stellar performance against the Arizona Cardinals.
Douglas bounced around this off-season, joining three different training camps or practice squads before finally landing with the Packers in response to injuries to Jaaire Alexander and Kevin King. His last stop before Green Bay was actually Arizona, so Thursday’s game was technically a revenge game for the 26-year-old.
Since arriving at Green Bay, Douglas Isaac Yiadom has quickly overtaken on the depth map and made a big impact as an outside corner. According to Pro Football Focus (subscription required), Douglas has been targeted 16 times in three games, allowing only nine catches for 87 yards, an interception and an opponent-passer rating of just 45.6.
After turning on the tape in recent weeks, it is clear that Douglas is a cornerback of a starting caliber, not only because of his covering skills, but also because of his aggressiveness.
One of the big things that certain Packers cornerbacks have struggled with in recent seasons is holding onto their receivers when the pass rush doesn’t come home right away. That extra time has usually led to panic or mistakes that led to explosive actions.
Douglas hasn’t shown much panic in his playing as an established veteran. His first big play of Thursday night came against AJ Green. As the Cardinals receiver broke across the field, Douglas stayed in phase with him the entire way, then made a confident move to break the pass at the catch point.
It wasn’t the most impressive game technically, but Packers fans will appreciate a cornerback who stays across the field with his receiver without grabbing or sniffing a game.
Packers fans are also probably wondering how Douglas handles the deep ball as a cornerback. There’s good news too, as Douglas is quite comfortable with his playing strength and toughness letting the receivers drift naturally to the sidelines and use him as an extra defender. This is called using the sideline as leverage and is a great way for a cornerback to avoid giving up big plays deep in the field.
This is a great example of what we’re talking about when we talk about “using the sideline as leverage”.
Stay inside the WR and use your physicality to force them to drift to the limit. pic.twitter.com/WKhYsA46Ba
Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) Nov 1, 2021
The Packers also needed a cornerback who can attack aggressively downhill to play against the run and make on-screen/swing passes in the absence of Jaires. Rookie Eric Stokes has shown a good willingness to break downhill, but his tackle attempts haven’t always been the cleanest, and blocking receivers can sometimes wash him out of the game.
While the game below still resulted in an initial down, Douglas did a great job demonstrating his physical toughness and aggressiveness, fighting through the block to get to the ball carrier and slowing him down in time to get help.
This kind of play isn’t an anomaly for Douglas either. He finished Thursday night’s game with nine solo tackles, the most of any game by either team, and is sixth in the Packers defense with 18 solo tackles this year, despite only seeing action in three games.
His approach in the open field also looks pretty solid. Douglas uses a wide base, keeps his feet moving and attacks with a low pad level to wrap ball carriers at the legs to bring them down consistently.
During my time scouting college players, I remembered Douglas as a ball hawk in West Virginia. He finished his final college season in 2016 with eight interceptions and eight broken passes, putting his draft stock in 99th place overall. 2017 NFL Draft.
Everyone is pointing at AJ Green for screwing up on Arizonas final offense game, which is more than fair. However, the play Douglas was able to make on the ball even after bouncing it is a tribute to his ball skills that have been on display since his time with the Mountaineers.
Douglas also earns bonus points for one of the coldest ways to celebrate a game-seal interception, bidding farewell to the crowd almost immediately.
For someone who was withdrawn from a practice squad just a few weeks ago, Douglas is making a huge impact on the Green Bays defense in a position where the team is extremely thin. It’s a credit to general manager Brian Gutekunst and his professional human resources department for finding Douglas, and a sign that the Packers defense can be extremely dangerous if players like Jaaire and ZDarius Smith are healthy.
Sources
2/ https://www.acmepackingcompany.com/2021/11/2/22759195/green-bay-packers-film-study-rasul-douglas-arizona-cardinals-week-8
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]