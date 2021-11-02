Sports
Sign of Passion: Collecting Cricket Memorabilia
The story of Zunaid Paiker is one of those stories that would make you believe that anyone can achieve such a feat if they are passionate enough.
“It all started when I was very little. I have to thank my father for the special opportunity he arranged for me to be a ball boy for the Wills International Cup, in 1998. It was an opportunity to show the players meet up close and interact with them. And this is where I began my journey of collecting autograph memorabilia,” Paiker recalled, fidgeting with a pair of Shakib-Al-Hasan gloves, which he wore while scoring the century against the West Indies (2019). He seemed very fond of this piece. And why not? Marked by Shakib himself, it is one of the recent additions to his huge collection that includes everything.
Caps, gloves, cricket balls, coins, sweaters, jacket pins, key chains, books, tie, autographs, autographed photos, replica trophies, autographed bats, you name it. Anything you can think of, he probably has it in his collection.
The best way to support your team is to come to the stadium, but Zunaid Paiker doesn’t just show up, he even keeps the match tickets. There are bundles of tickets in his collection, including those for tacky matches from the domestic league to high voltage matches from the World Cup. His passion is not only reflected in his collection, it is recognized worldwide.
As the co-founder and president of BCSA (Bangladesh Cricket Supporter’s Association), he thinks it is very important for younger people to have hobbies as it channels your time into something you enjoy and provides an opportunity to learn new things. You could really tell how much he loves his collection as he picked up one item after another from his collection and told a story.
“One of my fondest memories is of Mohammad Ashraful. I asked for an autograph and he was kind enough to invite me to his hotel room where he arranged for me to get the autograph from the whole team. It was just a few days before the 2011 World Cup and players were very busy, but he managed anyway and that was a lot of fun.” And that’s just one story, of a hundred more.
Another astute person who has spent more than fifty years after his collection is M Mokhlesur Rahman. He personifies what is possible if you are passionate enough. He has collected stamps, books, magazines, coins and memorabilia, but he is more focused on books and stamps and you could see it in his eyes as he flipped through page after page of his stamp collection. He is such a devoted collector that he has every kind of cricket stamps and associated stamps that there are in the world. And not only did he stop there, he also collected all the variations of those stamps. In his words “I don’t have 100 percent of the cricket seals, I have 200 percent of them”. It started with magazines in 1969 when he was still listening to cricket commentary on the radio and that’s when his love for the game started.
His most prized possession is his Wisden collection. Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack, or simply Wisden, is often referred to as Cricket’s Bible with a 158-year history. M Mokhlesur Rahman has a collection of 122 years, but he wants to get them all. He has also managed to get his hands on as many cricket related books as possible and he has managed a staggering collection. If the original Wisden doesn’t grab your attention, surely Don Bradman’s book will? What if it was signed by Badman himself? You can’t put any value on such a memorable piece.
From his memorabilia collections, he has signed balls, bats, and gloves. What really stands out about this collection is the life-size bat that was signed by all players from both teams when Bangladesh played against Sri-Lanka in 2009. There were only two of them. The Sri Lankan team took one and this passionate collector managed to get the other.
For the newcomers, he insists that rushing a collection is not a good idea. “Slow down and think. It takes a lot of research, dedication and passion to maintain a collection, so find out what interests you most or you will lose interest after a short time. Identify your interest and explore off,” was his advice to the beginners who might be interested in a similar journey.
It is not an easy task to turn your passion into something visible that depicts all your struggles and efforts, but it is not impossible and these two people are living proof of that. They also recognize how difficult it is to maintain such hobbies in Bangladesh, which is why they are both hopeful that once the Sheikh Hasina International Cricket Stadium is completed and will house the museum, things will change for the better.
M Mokhlesur Rahman is so hopeful that he is willing to donate his stamp collection if there were such a museum in Bangladesh that would protect and value such a priceless collection.
Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel
