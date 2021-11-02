Czechs take home victory over Germany at BJK Cup Finals; Canada disrupts defending champion France

The Czech Republic was pushed to the limit on Day 1 of the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup Finals, but the home side beat Germany in a late-night draw to thrill fans at the O2 Arena in Prague.

The dominant Czechs, who have won the Billie Jean King Cup title six times in the last decade, took a decisive double after midnight to win their 2-1 draw and take the lead in Group D, as the premier team event in ladies. Tennis started on Monday.

Under a new format, 12 national teams met in Prague and split into four groups of round-robin over four days. The group winners will pair in Friday’s semifinals, with the championship tie contesting on Saturday.

Olympic silver medalist Marketa Vondrousova kicked the Czechs off in style on Monday night with a 77-minute win over former Top 10 player Andrea Petkovic, 6-1, 6-3.

But in a battle between Top 10 players, World No.9 Angelique Kerber of Germany triumphed over World No.3 Barbora Krejcikova, 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-4 to tie the score with one win per piece.

Kerber, this week back in the Top 10 for the first time since July 2019, broke reigning Roland Garros champion Krejcikova seven times in the clash. Germany, twice champions of the Billie Jean King Cup in 1987 and 1992, was one victory away from the dominating power of the past decades.

However, the deep doubles of the Czechs eventually took the win. WTA Doubles World No.2 Katerina Siniakova paired with veteran doubles star Lucie Hradecka to defeat Anna-Lena Friedsam and Jule Niemeier of Germany, 6-4, 6-7(2), [10-8].

Siniakova and Hradecka were nearly knocked out in the second set tiebreak, but they battled the decisive match tiebreak to take a hard-fought win in an hour and 42 minutes ahead of partisan supporters in their country’s capital.

Spain even went later in the evening to win their draw, going until nearly 12:30pm local time to beep 2-1 past Slovakia.

The evening started well for Slovakia with Viktoria Kuzmova beating former Top 10 player Carla SurezNavarro 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. But Sara Sorribes Tormo tied the score with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in a grueling 2 hours and 45 minutes.

After their tough singles, Sorribes Tormo and SurezNavarro also jumped into the crucial doubles, earning a 4-6, 6-2, [10-7] victory over Kuzmova and Tereza Mihalikova.

Surez Navarro, who peaked at number 6 in the world rankings in 2016, is playing the last event of her career at the end of her farewell season. SurezNavarro emotionally returned to tour earlier this year after overcoming Hodgkins lymphoma.

Read more: Strength, determination and the inspiring story of Carla SurezNavarro

The Spaniards are aiming for their sixth Billie Jean King Cup championship. Spain dominated the event in the 1990s, winning five times in that decade.

Canada, Belgium win day session draw

The day session’s matches started with a classic underdog win as Canada, with a team without a Top 100 player, stunned defending champions France 2-1 in Group A. Simultaneously at the O2 Arena in Prague, Belgium got their Group B round-robin campaign got off to a good start with a 2-1 defeat of former finalists Belarus.

The last time the team competition was held, Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia took home France’s third trophy after a thrilling 3-2 win over Australia. Neither player attended the revamped final, the first under the event’s new name and the first in a week-long, single-venue format. Nevertheless, the veteran Aliz Cornet and Fiona Ferro were favored to come through against a Canadian side that also missed the highest-ranking players, Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez.

However, World Number 353 Franoise Abanda has a history of playing her best tennis for her country. The 24-year-old has never ranked in the Top 100 but owns Billie Jean King Cup wins over Irina-Camelia Begu, Jana Cepelova, Yulia Putintseva and Arantxa Rus. That proved once again here. Despite going into the week with a meager record of 5-6 wins and losses at all levels in 2021, Abanda battled a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 defeat of Ferro.

Cornet tied the score for France by beating Marino 6-4, 7-6 (5), but Canada took the lead in a decisive double play. Gabriela Dabrowski, the world number five in doubles, joined Marino to defeat Cornet and Billie Jean King Cup rookie Clara Burel 6-3, 7-6 (6).

In 2017, Belarus was the underdog that stole the show and reached the final despite the absence of two-time champion Victoria Azarenka. They could not repeat the trick against Belgium.

Read more: Belgium makes a winning start to the final

Greet Minnen sent World No. 263 Iryna Shymanovich 6-2, 6-2 in just 69 minutes to lead her country, and Belgium No. 1 Elise Mertens backed that up by beating Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 4-6, 6 -2. Mertens had only won one game in four encounters with Sasnovich prior to this year, but after a win in Luxembourg two months ago, it now stands at three apiece.

Belarus did manage to get on the scoreboard by taking the double rubber, with Sasnovich and Vera Lapko beating Mertens and Kirsten Flipkens 6-4, 6-3.