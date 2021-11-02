Rutgers Field Hockey ends record of 15 regular season wins





Number 3 Rutgers field hockey finished the regular season with a 2-1 win over Lafayette on Sunday. They tied a program record with their 15th win this fall, equaling the 1986 team for overall wins in a season. Before the competition, the program honored a class of six seniors in Noelle Bessette, Olivia Drea, Tayla Parkes, Abby Regn, Milena Redlingshoefer and Liz Romano. On Friday, the Scarlet Knights honored the class of five super seniors in a 3-0 win over Michigan State. After it was scoreless at half time, Rachel Houston scored on an excellent individual game and gave RU a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute of the game. Parkes closed her own Senior Day with a goal on an assist from Maggie Lamb to give Rutgers an impressive 2-0 advantage in the 42nd minute. Lafayette was able to get on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter, but the Scarlet Knights defense held strong to secure the 2-1 win. RU had a 12-5 shot lead, including a 6-3 lead on goal and a 3-1 lead on corners. Goalkeeper Gianna Glatz made two saves. It was really good for us to end the regular season with the weekend, said Tayla Parkes. It was very emotional with Senior Day, were all best friends and winning today was just the icing on the cake. Were very excited for next week and Big Tens, it’s going to be a tough competition but were really prepared and excited to get into the tournament. All our hard work and training paid off and were pumped to play in tournaments. It was very important to get a win for the seniors, not even just for the seniors we celebrated today, but for all 11 seniors we celebrated all weekend, Liz romano said. It was really nice to get two important wins this weekend to honor the seniors who have put so many years of dedication into this program. It was really emotional, really sentimental. A lot of us were able to channel that into the game and do a lot of good things on the pitch together. Since I’ve been here it’s the closest we’ve been on and off the pitch and it’s great to see that factor in how well we played as a team. The Scarlet Knights have already had a historic season before the postseason arrives. In addition to a program record with 15 overall wins, they finished a program best runner-up in the Big Ten with a 6-2 record and a record ten wins against ranked foes. RU is generally 15-3. As the postseason begins, Rutgers will host the Big Ten Tournament this week from November 4-7. The #2-seeded Scarlet Knights will face off against #7-seeded Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday at 2pm, broadcast live on BTN+. RU defeated the Hoosiers 1-0 at home on October 3 in double overtime. Indiana finished the regular season 10-9 overall and 2-6 in conference play. The winner will take on Penn State with No. 3 seeded points against No. 6 Maryland on Friday, Nov. 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

