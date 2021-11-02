Sports Minister hands over trophies to 2020 National Sports Awards winners | More sports news







All winners of the 2020 National Sports Awards had already received their cash prizes, but were unable to receive their trophies and citations due to the pandemic.

As of August 29, the Ministry of Sports had awarded 74 National Sports Awards, including five Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna (now renamed Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna) and 27 Arjuna Awards. Congratulations to all winners of Khel Ratna 2020, Arjuna Award 2020, Dronacharya Award 2020 (Lifetime & Regul https://t.co/Nq0Q9FkvCA — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) 1635766404000 NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur physically handed over trophies to the winners of National Sports Awards 2020 on Monday after the awards ceremony took place almost last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.All winners of the 2020 National Sports Awards had already received their cash prizes, but were unable to receive their trophies and citations due to the pandemic.As of August 29, the Ministry of Sports had awarded 74 National Sports Awards, including five Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna (now renamed Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna) and 27 Arjuna Awards. Notable award winners attending Monday’s ceremony at a city hotel here included hockey captain Rani Rampal, star wrestler Vinesh Phogat and 2016 Paralympic Games gold winner Thangavelu Mariyappan, who presented the prestigious Khel Ratna.

The bronze medalist of the Tokyo Olympics, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, cricketer Ishant Sharma, sprinter Dutee Chand, archer Atanu Das and shuttlers Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty were among others to collect the Arjuna trophies. #ExculsiveSpecial and candid moments of the Congratulation Event organized for the recipients of https://t.co/WIpAjpIfjS — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) 1635768695000 “The National Sports Awards is a prestigious award won by athletes after years of dedication and hard work. Congratulations to all winners and all the best for their future events. The winners’ journey doesn’t end here, there is more to be achieved,” Thakur said during the function. Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports Shri @ianuragthakur congratulates the recipients of the DhyanChand Award 2020, Te https://t.co/dOsiDjumuM — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) 1635765855000 “We must also continue to look for talented athletes, nurture them and enable them to win medals at an international level. So I request all athletes to make the commitment to nurture and train at least five such athletes to receive medals.” may win for India in the future.” Hon. Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri @ianuragthakur congratulates the winners of Khel Ratna 2020, Arjuna Awa https://t.co/Eyk1Ms7HcO — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) 1635764951000 The event was also graced by Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, Youth Affairs Minister Usha Sharma and other top ministry and SAI officials.

List of National Sports Awardees for 2020:

Khel Ratna Prize: Rohit Sharma (Cricket), Mariyappan Thangavelu (Para-Athletics), Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling), Rani Rampal (Hockey).

Arjuna Price: Atanu Das (Archery), Dutee Chand (Athletics), Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (Badminton), Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty (Badminton), Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (Basketball), Manish Kaushik (Boxing), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), Ishanett Sharma ( Deepti Sharma (Cricket), Sawant Ajay Anant (Equestrian Sports), Sandesh Jhingan (Football), Aditi Ashok (Golf), Akashdeep Singh (Hockey), Deepika (Hockey), Deepak (Kabaddi), Kale Sarika Sudhakar (Kho Kho), Dattu Baban Bhokanal (rowing), Manu Bhaker (shooting), Saurabh Chaudhary (shooting), Madhurika Patkar (table tennis), Divij Sharan (tennis), Shiva Keshavan (Winter sports), Divya Kakran (wrestling), Rahul Aware (wrestling), Suyash Narayan Jadhav (Para-Swimming), Sandeep (Para-Athletics), Manish Narwhal (Para Shooting).

Dronacharya Award (Lifetime Category): Dharmendra Tiwary (Archery), Purushotham Rai (Athletics), Shiv Singh (Boxing), Romesh Pathania (Hockey), Krishan Kumar Hooda (Kabaddi), Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar (Para Powerlifting), Naresh Kumar (Tennis), Om Parkash Dahiya (Wrestling ) ).

Dronacharya (common category): Jude Felix (Hockey), Yogesh Malviya (Mallakhamb), Jaspal Rana (Shooting), Kuldeep Kumar Handoo (Wushu), Gaurav Khanna (Para Badminton).

Dhyan Chand Price: Kuldip Singh Bhullar (Athletics), Jincy Philips (Athletics), Pradeep Shrikrishna Gandhe (Badminton), Trupti Murgunde (Badminton), N Usha (Boxing), Lakha Singh (Boxing), Sukhvinder Singh Sandhu (Football), Ajit Singh (Hockey) , Manpreet Singh (Kabaddi), J Ranjith Kumar (Para-Athletics), Satyaprakash Tiwari (Para Badminton), Manjeet Singh (Rowing), Late Shri Sachin Nag (Swimming), Nandan Bal (Tennis), Netarpal Hooda (Wrestling).

Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards: Anita Devi (Land Adventure), Col Sarfraz Singh (Land Adventure), Taka Tamut (Land Adventure), Keval Hiren Kakka (Land Adventure), Satendra Singh (Water Adventure), Gajanand Yadava (Air Adventure), Late Magan Bissa (Life Time ) Performance).

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy: Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar:

Identification and Care of Budding and Young Talent: Lakshya Institute, Army Sports Institute.

Promotion of sport through corporate social responsibility: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd.

Athlete Employment and Sports Welfare Measures: Air Force Sports Control Board.

Sports for Development: International Institute of Sports Management (IISM).

