Handball federation changes rules requiring female players to wear bikini bottomsExBulletin

Ilnar Tukhbatov/Epsilon/Getty Images Remember this summer when players of the Norwegian handball team were fined for wearing shorts instead of the required bikini bottoms? The battle between the team and the handball board sparked a worldwide conversation about the sexualization of women in sport. And now it has also led to change. The International Handball Federation has revised its uniform rules, saying that female players must wear “a body-fit tank top, shorts and any accessories”. The new regulations were published on October 3 and will take effect on January 1, 2022. Previously, women were required to wear bikini bottoms “with a snug fit and cut at an upward angle to the top of the leg,” with a side width of no more than 4 inches. (Shorts for male players don’t have to be a “close fit” like women’s, but they shouldn’t be longer than 10 cm above the knee.) The rule change is an apparent victory for the Norwegian women’s beach handball team after months of controversy. The players told the European Handball Federation in July that they would wear shorts instead of bikini bottoms in a championship game against Spain, saying the shorts were impractical in a sport that involves diving into the sand, calling the requirements humiliating for women. Each member of the 10-member team was fined 150 euros, or about $175. American singer P!nk offered to cover the costs at the time, although the federation said: it had donated the money to a “major international sports foundation supporting women’s and girls’ equality in sport.” It added that it would “do its utmost to influence a change in the uniform rules for beach handball”, but any formal decision rested with the international governing body, or IHF. In an open letter last month, 4 countries urged the IHF to review uniform policies the IHF said in July that it appreciated the feedback it had heard as a result of the Norwegian team’s protest, but could not change uniform requirements without undergoing a thorough approval process. It explained that traditionally the IHF committees and working groups have been tasked with reviewing beach handball regulations prior to each IHF congress, and a working group was already examining equipment and uniforms. “While alternatives to the current uniform have already been studied and worked out by the IHF Beach Handball Working Group, the IHF cannot make a decision without also analyzing the implementation procedure and several steps must be taken to implement new rules,” it said. In September, the sports ministers of Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Finland wrote a open letter to the IHF, and urged the country to review its unified policies “in line with gender equality”. The rule change will be officially presented to the IHF Congress in Turkey next week before it goes into effect in January.

