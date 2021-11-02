Michigan Football DE Mike Morris Talks Bad Referee Calls vs. MSU

ANN ARBOR, I. –There was a fight against the Spartans and there was also a fight against the ref.

Last Monday, in the lead-up to the Michigan State game, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked if Aidan Hutchinson never got calls, despite being detained on nearly every game. It’s kind of a microcosm of what happened in East Lansing.

“Hope you get a good jolt every time you go out,” Harbaugh said. You don’t always get that.”

And on Saturday, Michigan didn’t understand that.

Now Michigan failed to play when it needed to, and despite making two turnovers, the Wolverines also coughed up the ball at crucial moments. So the off-duty wasn’t the reason Michigan lost, but the one-sidedness certainly played a part.

Not a single review in East Lansing went in the direction of Michigan. Whether or not it was the close call of whether or not Spartans running back behind Kenneth Walker III fumbled before reaching the end zone, or even a targeting call on Hassan Haskins (in our opinion it wasn’t targeting, but it certainly had a personal foul given the obvious choice to go on the knees of the running back).

Perhaps none was more blatant than when Aidan Hutchinson’s clumsy recovery in the end zone was quashed on what seemed little or no evidence. If Walker’s touchdown held, it seems impossible that the umpires had enough evidence to overturn Michigan’s touchdown call.

But unfortunately, that’s not how it went.

And that’s what the Michigan players expected in the game. They knew very well that they would have to play better than those on duty. That might be nice to say, but it plays a big part of the game, can take or take points off the board, and ultimately change the momentum or tenor of a particular game. Still, third-year edge rusher Mike Morris takes a close look, as he went into the game knowing the Wolverines wouldn’t be benefactors in East Lansing.

It really didn’t matter because I feel going into that game, the refs wouldn’t have our backs, Morris said. I have a feeling that regardless of whether we get a touchdown or not, we would stop. That was just our mentality.

But why did the team know the umpires would be so one-sided? As far as Morris sees it, it’s a mix of rivalry and just some good old home cooking.

The state of Michigan-Michigan will be left to us, it will not be left to them, Morris said. So they’re not going to mention all the little ticky-tack stuff. They go I felt like the knee was up, but it probably wasn’t. I knew it wasn’t going our way. It’s like when you’re an away team playing at home, it will favor the home team more often than not.

He does have a point, however, that Michigan should play better than the off-duty. If the defense had handled it better, especially against Kenneth Walker III, all the questionable calls would have been a lot of fuss for nothing. But it didn’t, and it will live with a loss as a result.