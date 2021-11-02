Women with intellectual disabilities steal show at Tokyo 2020

Tokyo 2020 saw a record attendance of women athletes in a Paralympic Games, an 11 percent increase from Rio 2016. They included 71 athletes with intellectual disabilities whose inspiring achievements left a lasting legacy.

BIEGANOWSKA GETS FOURTH PARALYMPIC GOLD

At the age of 40, Polish runner Barbara Bieganowska became a four-time Paralympic champion and defended her title in the T20 1500m. Known as the Golden Basia, Bieganowska is also the current world and Paralympic record holder, clocking her season best time of 4:27.84sec.

Bieganowska, mother of two, spoke about balancing her family responsibilities and sports to achieve her goals.

I love my daughters very much and they know it. I try to spend as much time with them as possible, but I was away with my preparations for the Games. They knew Mom was doing what she loves – so they’re very happy.

It is my passion and also my profession because I can also earn money with it. It’s been 26 years since I run and compete, so my daughters know what I’m doing and support me a lot, said Bieganoska, who also recalled how sports helped her overcome her intellectual disability.

I had problems with learning and couldn’t remember many things or understand some sentences. Even now I am having trouble filling out some paperwork.

Elena Prokofeva of RPC in action at the Class 11 Gold Medal Competition for Women’s Singles at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Joe Toth/OIS

PROKOFEVA – A PARALYMPIC CHAMPION AT 50

Russian table tennis star Elena Prokofeva made her Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020 this year. At the age of 50, she became a class 11 table tennis champion, only to take home the gold by beating France’s Lea Ferney.

I’ve waited a long time for this day and I just did what I had to do, said Prokofeva, who made her international debut for Russia in 2014.

She is also a two-time World Champion (2017 and 2018) and a three-time European Champion.

Gold medalist Karolina Kucharczyk of Poland poses next to the scoreboard, showing her new Paralympic record of 6.03 metres. Joel Marklund/OIS

KUCHARCZYK DEDICATING GOLD TO OPA

Karolina Kucharczyk took a historic victory at the Tokyo 2020 Games, in the Long Jump F20 event where she broke her own Paralympic record twice to reclaim the title with a jump of 6.03m after nine long years.

Kucharczyk dedicated the gold to her grandparent. A few days after I won the World Championship in Doha in 2015, I lost my grandmother and a day after winning silver at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, my grandfather also died.

Luckily my grandfather saw my performance, he even recorded it. I promised then that I would turn silver into gold in Tokyo and I had worked very hard to keep my promise. I miss my grandfather, but I know he was with me at my event, said an emotional Kucharczyk.

France’s Lea Ferney in action in the Class 11 Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Joe Toth/OIS

FRENCH TEEN FERNEY WINS SILVER

Among those who made an impressive debut was 17-year-old French athlete Lea Ferney. At her first Olympics in Tokyo, Ferney won silver in the table tennis class 11.

Ferney lost a hard-fought final to world No. 1 Elena Prokofeva 3-2, but was delighted with her performance.

I was even surprised to be selected for the Paralympics because you have to be the first of everyone in France. I came here to win. I am not disappointed in the silver as I am taking home a medal. I’m only 17, so it’s just the beginning, said a cheering Ferney.

Britain’s Bethany Firth and Jessica-Jane Applegate celebrate after winning the Women’s 100m Backstroke Final – S14 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo. Thomas Lovelock/OIS

IMPROVISED TRAINING COUNTRIES APPLEGATE MULTIPLE MEDALS

British swimmer Jessica-Jane Applegate was one of those athletes who found alternatives to keep fit during the pandemic. And her efforts paid off, as she went on to win gold and two bronzes in Tokyo 2020.

I started cycling to try to keep in shape. I swam in my garden, in a swim spa. I actually got into a pool in April and I wasn’t able to train for a long course until June, so I only trained for four months.

It was really tough. I had to see a mental health therapist to get me ready for Tokyo because it was very difficult, said Applegate, who was also part of the UK 4×100 mixed freestyle team that set a world record.