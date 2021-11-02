Sports
Women with intellectual disabilities steal show at Tokyo 2020
Tokyo 2020 saw a record attendance of women athletes in a Paralympic Games, an 11 percent increase from Rio 2016. They included 71 athletes with intellectual disabilities whose inspiring achievements left a lasting legacy.
BIEGANOWSKA GETS FOURTH PARALYMPIC GOLD
At the age of 40, Polish runner Barbara Bieganowska became a four-time Paralympic champion and defended her title in the T20 1500m. Known as the Golden Basia, Bieganowska is also the current world and Paralympic record holder, clocking her season best time of 4:27.84sec.
Bieganowska, mother of two, spoke about balancing her family responsibilities and sports to achieve her goals.
I love my daughters very much and they know it. I try to spend as much time with them as possible, but I was away with my preparations for the Games. They knew Mom was doing what she loves – so they’re very happy.
It is my passion and also my profession because I can also earn money with it. It’s been 26 years since I run and compete, so my daughters know what I’m doing and support me a lot, said Bieganoska, who also recalled how sports helped her overcome her intellectual disability.
I had problems with learning and couldn’t remember many things or understand some sentences. Even now I am having trouble filling out some paperwork.
PROKOFEVA – A PARALYMPIC CHAMPION AT 50
Russian table tennis star Elena Prokofeva made her Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020 this year. At the age of 50, she became a class 11 table tennis champion, only to take home the gold by beating France’s Lea Ferney.
I’ve waited a long time for this day and I just did what I had to do, said Prokofeva, who made her international debut for Russia in 2014.
She is also a two-time World Champion (2017 and 2018) and a three-time European Champion.
KUCHARCZYK DEDICATING GOLD TO OPA
Karolina Kucharczyk took a historic victory at the Tokyo 2020 Games, in the Long Jump F20 event where she broke her own Paralympic record twice to reclaim the title with a jump of 6.03m after nine long years.
Kucharczyk dedicated the gold to her grandparent. A few days after I won the World Championship in Doha in 2015, I lost my grandmother and a day after winning silver at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, my grandfather also died.
Luckily my grandfather saw my performance, he even recorded it. I promised then that I would turn silver into gold in Tokyo and I had worked very hard to keep my promise. I miss my grandfather, but I know he was with me at my event, said an emotional Kucharczyk.
FRENCH TEEN FERNEY WINS SILVER
Among those who made an impressive debut was 17-year-old French athlete Lea Ferney. At her first Olympics in Tokyo, Ferney won silver in the table tennis class 11.
Ferney lost a hard-fought final to world No. 1 Elena Prokofeva 3-2, but was delighted with her performance.
I was even surprised to be selected for the Paralympics because you have to be the first of everyone in France. I came here to win. I am not disappointed in the silver as I am taking home a medal. I’m only 17, so it’s just the beginning, said a cheering Ferney.
IMPROVISED TRAINING COUNTRIES APPLEGATE MULTIPLE MEDALS
British swimmer Jessica-Jane Applegate was one of those athletes who found alternatives to keep fit during the pandemic. And her efforts paid off, as she went on to win gold and two bronzes in Tokyo 2020.
I started cycling to try to keep in shape. I swam in my garden, in a swim spa. I actually got into a pool in April and I wasn’t able to train for a long course until June, so I only trained for four months.
It was really tough. I had to see a mental health therapist to get me ready for Tokyo because it was very difficult, said Applegate, who was also part of the UK 4×100 mixed freestyle team that set a world record.
Sources
2/ https://www.paralympic.org/news/women-intellectual-impairment-steal-show-tokyo-2020
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]