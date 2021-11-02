Bears 1st-and-10: Justin Field’s Breakthrough Puts Nagy & Co. on the spot

Justin Fields finding his comfort zone could be a turning point for the Bears.

What now?

He was very comfortable Bears quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo said of Fields performance in a 33-22 loss to the 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field. I thought that was by far his best game in terms of his footwork, his rhythm and he got the ball out in time. That was by far our best game.

Fields’ groundbreaking performance didn’t really take the Bears offense to a new level, scoring 22 points against a team, bringing in 24.5 per game. Even with Field’s landmark rushing game 10 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown, the Bears still had just 148 net passing yards, tied for the 24th lowest in the NFL this season. Their total of 324 yards was the fourth most against the 49ers this season and 164th out of 244 in the NFL.

What it did, however, was confirm how much the Bears have to work with in Fields, which now puts the responsibility on the coaching staff to turn Fields talents into better offensive production. Fields’ breakthrough happened largely on instinct, not design.

As Fields progresses, that’s what this season is more and more about: is this the coaching staff making him the next big thing?

Have a look at that. The Bears have failed to convert their recent run-game success into an improved passing game. They are still 32nd and last in the NFL, passing by a wide margin over 50 yards short of the 31st-ranked Saints. That’s a bit of a red flag. Now, with Fields supposedly unleashed, coach Matt Nagy, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and DeFilippo have the best chance of showing us what they can do.

Enormous. Huge, DeFilippo said when asked about the impact of having Field’s breakthrough rushing game on tape for opponents to find out. The number 1 impact is that you can’t just turn off on the o-line. You’re going to have to be disciplined in your rush hour lanes, which means you just can’t run onto the field on this guy. He will get up and come at you.

I think it will slow down the pass rush a bit. That would be my guess. Whether it is or not, good to see.

What can be seen most clearly is whether the Bears coaching staff can zigzag when the defense saw. As DeFilippo pointed out, the Steelers, who see Fields running wild on film, can take that away Monday night. But that should open something else in Fields game. A player who can make them look like geniuses gives the coaching staff options.

Without a doubt, DeFilippo said. I hate to put it all on the player, but things aren’t always perfect in the way you set things up. And when the player has that ability to take off and go on third-and-six or whatever, and you get a first down, you’re like, do it, man. Do it, brother. Take it. That adds tremendous dynamism to our attack. Absolute.

It’s the move of Steelers versus Fields. Let’s see if the Bears are thinking a few steps ahead.

2. Sean Desai and the defending coaching staff are also on the scene after a meltdown against the 49ers that ruined Fields’ encouraging performance. The 49ers were 467 yards most against the Bears defense since 2016 478 yards in a 41-21 loss against Kirk Cousins and the Redskins.

How bad was it? The Bears never forced the 49ers to kick most conspicuously when they allowed an 83-yard pass to play Deebo Samuel on a wide receiver screen on third and 19 in the third quarter.

It was only the second time in the past 75 years that the Bears have not forced a point or gotten a takeaway in the same game. The only other time was in 2014 in a 38-17 loss to the Packers.

3. The Return of Nose Gear Eddie Goldman boosting the Bears run defense was one of those off-season stories that sounded good. But it didn’t happen. With Goldman getting more comfortable, run play has declined, dropping to 25th in the NFL in rushing yards and yards per carry allowed.

The Bears have allowed 154, 182, and 145 rushing yards in their last three games against the Packers, Buccaneers and 49ers, averaging 160.3 yards. That’s the worst three-game spell since 2016 under Jan Vos, when the Bears gave up 558 yards (186.0 avg) in the last three games of a 3-13 season.

4. Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor’s stint as a head coach was only one game, in an acting capacity and in a loss. But even in a small way, it nevertheless helped the cause of every special team coach trying to land a head coach job in the NFL, including Tabor, and perhaps his mentor, Dave Toub, the former Bears special teams coordinator now with the Chiefs, who has been passed over for too many head coaching jobs.

During the week, Tabor was a special teams coordinator with head coaching responsibilities. But on game day, he was head coach first and special teams coordinator second. You noticed the difference.

I thought he did a great job, Nagy said. [We were] able to communicate throughout the week by discussing things he may have questions about or things I have suggestions on. But then you get to game day… you have to have an idea of ​​how the games go and have a feel for it.

That’s where I think Coach Tabor did a great job. There was no hesitation in his decision making and sometimes that is what you can get as a head coach or decision maker when there is hesitation. He went along with all his decisions with full conviction and I was really, really impressed with him and very grateful.

5. Cairo Santos had a run of 50 consecutive place kicks (22 field goals, 28 PATs) snapped when he missed a PAT after Field’s spectacular 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

But he was 3-for-3 on field goals against the 49ers (39, 40, and 25 yards), extending his franchise-record run to 37 in fourth on the NFLs all-time list for consecutive field. Adam Vinatieric holds the record with 44 for the Colts in 2015-16.

6. Never underestimate the mediocrity of the NFL.

7. Bits & Pieces: NFL teams were 9-0 this season with 37 minutes of possession or more in games decided under the rules until the Bears dominated the time-of-possession 37:11 to 22:49 against the 49ers and lost. Field’s 103 rushing yards was the most against the 49ers by a quarterback since 2000, when the Saints Aaron Brooks had 108 out of 11 carries. Kyler Murray had seven carries for a yard against the 49ers in Week 5. Fields deep-ball interception on his last pass lowered his passer rating from 103.8 to 84.6. The Bears scored on their first three possession against the 49ers (two field goals and a touchdown), the first time they scored against an opponent other than the Lions since 2016 (Week 11 against the Giants, a 22-16 loss).

8. Josh McCown Ex-Bears Player of the Week: Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd had two sacks and a tackle-for-loss in a 38-22 blowout from the Texans. Floyd has had 4.5 sacks and 17 sacks in 24 games with the Rams this season since leaving the Bears after the 2019 season.

9. Bear gauge: 6-11 at Steelers (L); versus ravens (L); at Lions (W); vs cardinals (L); at Packers (L); vs. Vikings (W); at Seahawks (L); versus giants (W); at Vikings (L).

10. A Personal Note: This edition of 1st-en-10 is dedicated to my father, Melvin Potash, who died Monday night at 92. A loyal Sun-Times subscriber pretty much from the newspaper’s inception, my father was my biggest fan and instilled in me a work ethic that has been invaluable. I have had no greater satisfaction in my career than making my father proud. And he will always be a part of everything I write and everything I do. He was the best!