Soccers Byars & Missimo Earn Top Drawer Soccer National Awards

AUSTIN, Texas Another undefeated week has led to more individual accolades for Texas football as a freshman forward Trinity Byars was named to the full Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week, while freshman midfielder Lexi Missimo earned a Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week Honorable Mention nod.

Texas now has four players combined for a total of seven inclusions this season as part of Top Drawer Soccer’s National Team of the Week. Previous nods were earned by Missimo (September 15), Byars (September 21 & 28), senior midfielder Julia Grosso (Oct 5) and fifth-year senior goalkeeper Savannah Madden (19 October).

The Byars/Missimo duo scored five of Texas’ seven goals in the past week and provided four assists in road victories over Kansas (2-0) and in the Big 12 quarterfinals against Oklahoma (5-2).

Byars registered the match-winning goals in both wins over the Jayhawks and Sooners. The Richardson, Texas native also added her first career hat-trick, over a mere 15:35 stretch of the second half, as she helped the Longhorns past the rival Sooners into the Big 12 Championship. In addition, Byars joined Missimo as UT players to score at least three goals in one game in 2021, while her hat-trick marked the 15th all-time in the program’s history. She now has 12 scores this season and is tied for sixth place all-time in one season in the Texas record book.

After scoring her ninth goal of the campaign at 55:02 of the 2-0 Kansas shutout, Missimo served as the team’s distributor against Oklahoma by assisting in each of Texas’ first three goals during the 5-2 victory. The incident marked the second time the Southlake, Texas native, registered at least three helpers in a game this season after breaking a one-game record with four assists in Oklahoma on Sept. 26. Missimo’s 13 total assists currently equate her with Texas-Ex Kati McBain (2002 & 2002) for the second most assists in a single campaign in Longhorn history.

Texas will return to action at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday in the Big 12 Conference semifinals against West Virginia. The game at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex is scheduled to be broadcast live on ESPN+.