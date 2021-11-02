Packers will rely on full foul to replace Robert Tonyan





GREEN BAY As the Packers enter the second half of their 2021 campaign, they will do so without Robert Tonyan after the tight end of the fourth year tore his anterior cruciate ligament in last Thursday’s 24-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Tonyan’s injury leaves a big void in Green Bay’s offense. His 70 catches for 790 yards and 13 touchdowns since the start of the 2020 season is a production that won’t be easily replaced. The Packers have options on the tight end. Veteran Marcedes Lewis is on pace for most catches and receiving yards from his four seasons at Green Bay. Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney are both healthy and Tyler Davis has now had a full month on the offensive. Still, adhering to the mantra he’s been using all season, Head Coach Matt LaFleur doesn’t expect one player, or even position group, to carry the weight of Tonyan’s absence. “We’re very confident in[the tight ends]in that room, but it doesn’t necessarily have to come out of that position either,” said LaFleur. “All of our fullbacks are doing really well from the backfield. It could bring in more targets for the broad receiving corps. So we’re going to have to get that production in other areas and we’re going to have to adapt to that.” It’s a formula that has worked for Green Bay this season. In their top three receivers against the Cardinals, the Packers leaned into the backfield of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon to accelerate the attack. With LaFleur aiming to get Jones and Dillon 30-plus cars into play, the duo responded with 137 rushing yards and a touchdown on 31 attempts. Jones also led Green Bay receiving with seven catches for 51 yards. In addition, the Packers got some good news from the receiver on Monday when Marquez Valdes-Scantling (reserve injured) and Allen Lazard (reserve/COVID-19 list) both returned to training. LaFleur also said there’s a possibility Davante Adams could clear COVID-19 protocols this week. While Lazard wouldn’t necessarily be considered a replacement for Tonyan, the 6-foot-5, 227-pound receiver has a similar route tree. Tonyan and Lazard have been two of Rodgers’ top goals in the middle of the field and along the seam this season. Seasonal injuries required some schematic adjustments. Against the Cardinals, for example, veterans Randall Cobb and Equanimeous St. Brown plus rookie third round pick Amari Rodgers all made their first starts of the season. Despite the injuries, the Packers still found their way to 7-1, to which LaFleur credits the locker room conspiracy and ingenuity of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and the Green Bay coaching staff. “You have to do your best. (I’m) thankful for the offensive personnel we have in terms of their adaptability,” said LaFleur. “Hackett is doing such a great job of rallying the troops up there and trying to get the guys in the right position. “I think it’s just something we look at in every game, how you want to attack whoever you play. Every game has different challenges in terms of how you think you can best move the football and score.”

