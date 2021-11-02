Las Vegas Raiders WR Henry Ruggs charged with drunk driving, resulting in death

LAS VEGAS — Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is being charged with drunk driving after a fiery car accident early Tuesday in Las Vegas that killed a woman and injured Ruggs and his female passenger, authorities said.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette just before 3:40 a.m. when it collided with the back of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

The Toyota caught fire and the driver died, police said. She was not immediately identified.

Ruggs, 22, “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement that also said he will be charged with felony DUI, resulting in death.

Ruggs and his female passenger were hospitalized. Ruggs’ injuries were described by officials as not life-threatening. His female passenger was not immediately identified.

Raiders recipient Henry Ruggs is charged with DUI to death after being involved in a two-vehicle accident in Las Vegas on Tuesday that killed a woman. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File

Charges have not yet been filed. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he was aware of the crash and would await the results of the police investigation.

Probation is not an option in Nevada for a DUI conviction resulting in death, which carries a possible sentence of two to 20 years in state prison.

Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said they were also investigating the crash on behalf of their client “and asking everyone to hold their judgment until all the facts are gathered.”

“The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are shocked at the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of collecting of information and will have no further comment at this time,” the team said in a statement.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said: “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy. We will continue to gather facts and monitor the case as per our policy, but our thoughts are on this moment among those affected by this devastating event.”

The Raiders (5-2) had their farewell week, but reported to team headquarters on Monday before having a day off on Tuesday. They would start training with the New York Giants (2-6) on Wednesday before Sunday’s game.

Ruggs lost a childhood friend, Rod Scott, in a car accident in 2016, and Ruggs pays tribute to him by raising three fingers — Scott wore No. 3 — in the air after big plays.

Ruggs was the Raiders’ 2020 first-round draft pick from Alabama, No. 12 overall, and at the time Raiders owner Mark Davis said of the fast wideout: “He was the only person I wanted in this draft. .”

With 24 catches for 469 yards and two touchdowns, Ruggs’ 19.5 yards per catch average is second in the NFL among passcatchers with at least 20 receptions. Ruggs was drafted for his speed — he ran a 4.27-second combine sprint — and ability to stretch the field, and all four of his career touchdowns were at least 46 yards.

On January 4, Raiders Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs was involved in a one-vehicle accident and arrested for drunk driving after crashing near the McCarran Airport Connector and East Sunset Road at 4:42 a.m., hours after the season finale of the Raiders victory in Deventer. But a subsequent investigation found that Jacobs’ blood alcohol level was below the legal limit and no DUI charges were filed.

ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez and The Associated Press contributed to this report.