Sports
Las Vegas Raiders WR Henry Ruggs charged with drunk driving, resulting in death
LAS VEGAS — Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is being charged with drunk driving after a fiery car accident early Tuesday in Las Vegas that killed a woman and injured Ruggs and his female passenger, authorities said.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette just before 3:40 a.m. when it collided with the back of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.
The Toyota caught fire and the driver died, police said. She was not immediately identified.
Ruggs, 22, “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement that also said he will be charged with felony DUI, resulting in death.
Ruggs and his female passenger were hospitalized. Ruggs’ injuries were described by officials as not life-threatening. His female passenger was not immediately identified.
Charges have not yet been filed. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he was aware of the crash and would await the results of the police investigation.
Probation is not an option in Nevada for a DUI conviction resulting in death, which carries a possible sentence of two to 20 years in state prison.
Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said they were also investigating the crash on behalf of their client “and asking everyone to hold their judgment until all the facts are gathered.”
“The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are shocked at the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of collecting of information and will have no further comment at this time,” the team said in a statement.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said: “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy. We will continue to gather facts and monitor the case as per our policy, but our thoughts are on this moment among those affected by this devastating event.”
The Raiders (5-2) had their farewell week, but reported to team headquarters on Monday before having a day off on Tuesday. They would start training with the New York Giants (2-6) on Wednesday before Sunday’s game.
Ruggs lost a childhood friend, Rod Scott, in a car accident in 2016, and Ruggs pays tribute to him by raising three fingers — Scott wore No. 3 — in the air after big plays.
Ruggs was the Raiders’ 2020 first-round draft pick from Alabama, No. 12 overall, and at the time Raiders owner Mark Davis said of the fast wideout: “He was the only person I wanted in this draft. .”
With 24 catches for 469 yards and two touchdowns, Ruggs’ 19.5 yards per catch average is second in the NFL among passcatchers with at least 20 receptions. Ruggs was drafted for his speed — he ran a 4.27-second combine sprint — and ability to stretch the field, and all four of his career touchdowns were at least 46 yards.
On January 4, Raiders Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs was involved in a one-vehicle accident and arrested for drunk driving after crashing near the McCarran Airport Connector and East Sunset Road at 4:42 a.m., hours after the season finale of the Raiders victory in Deventer. But a subsequent investigation found that Jacobs’ blood alcohol level was below the legal limit and no DUI charges were filed.
ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32534609/las-vegas-raiders-wr-henry-ruggs-charged-dui-resulting-death
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]