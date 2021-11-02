Howden nominated for Burlsworth Trophy





Football | 11/2/2021 10:13:00 AM MINNEAPOLIS Minnesota senior defensive back Jordan Howden was announced as the nominee for the 2021 Burlsworth Trophy on Tuesday. A native of Las Vegas, Nev., Howden is one of 88 nominees for the award, which is presented to the most outstanding football player in America who started his career as a walk-on and showed outstanding performance on the field. Each nominee must have started their first season of participating in an FBS football program without any form of financial backing from their college athletics department. Howden was a real freshman walk-on when he joined the Golden Gophers in 2018. He played in all 13 games with five starts in his debut season, recording 45 tackles with three pass-breakups and one interception. He then earned his scholarship ahead of the 2019 season. All told, the two-time Academic All-Big Ten honorary has played in 40 career games with 31 starts. He made 165 tackles with two interceptions and 13 defended passes. The Burlsworth Trophy is named after Brandon Burlsworth, a former University of Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman. He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 1999 but tragically died in a car accident just 11 days later. Past winners of the award, which was introduced in 2010, include Matt McGloin of Penn State, Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma and Hunter Renfrow of Clemson. The ceremony to honor the three finalists and announce the 2021 winner will take place on December 6 at the Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Ark.

