Packers and Chiefs meet in Kansas City





Brian Gutekunst, general manager of Green Bay, spent one season (1998) with the Chiefs as a scouting assistant… Packers executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball, born in Moberly, Mo., spent 10 seasons with the Chiefs (1989 -98), the last two in football operations. Ball also played centrally in Central Missouri and later served as head strength and conditioning coach for the Missouri Tigers from 1982-89 and received his master’s degree in Missouri in 1990. Head Coach Andy Reid served five seasons as the tight ends/assistant offensive line coach and quarterbacks coach for two seasons at Green Bay under head coach Mike Holmgren. Reid and the Packers appeared in back-to-back Super Bowls during his tenure, winning Super Bowl XXXI. Packers outside linebackers coach Mike Smith spent three seasons (2016-18) with Reid’s staff in Kansas CitySmith was on Texas Tech’s coaching staff when Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes played for the Red Raiders… Chiefs outside linebackers coach Ken Flajole spent one season with the Packers (1998) as a defensive assistant/quality control coach Packers offense coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s father, Paul, was the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs from 1993-97…Chiefs strength and conditioning coach Barry Rubin spent 11 seasons (1995 -2005) on the coaching staff of Green Bay Kansas City Director of Pro Personnel Tim Terry spent 13 seasons in the Packers’ pro personnel division, serving as pro personnel assistant from 2005-07 and then as assistant director of pro-personnel (2008-16) Packers National Scout Sam Seale’s son, Ricky Seale, is an NFS scout for the Chiefs… Packers Assistant Offensive The Line Coach Luke Butkus held same role with the Chicago Bears (2007-09), where he coached with Chiefs assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Dave Toub, who coached special teams for the Bears (2004-12) Chiefs practice squad DB Josh Jackson originally entered the NFL as a second round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2018… Chiefs Offensive Coach Andy Heck had the same title with the Jacksonville Jaguars where Packers TE Marcedes Lewis was on the roster Packers Director of Player Engagement Gray Ruegamer (1999) and Assistant special teams coach Rayna Stewart (1998) played with Chiefs coach Sam Madison in the Miami defensive backs/cornerbacks. Ruegamer and Madison also played with the NY Giants, where they won Super Bowl XLII. Chiefs defense backs coach Dave Merritt served on the Giants’ coaching staff during Ruegamer’s tenure, and Madison Chiefs assistant strength and conditioning coach/director of sports science Ryan Reynolds held the same position at UCLA when Packers DL Kenny Clark was on the Bruins roster. Packers DL Dean Lowry and DL Tyler Lancaster were playing at Northwestern when Chiefs game analyst/assistant quarterbacks coach David Girardi was a defensive graduate assistant… Chiefs college and pro scout Jason Lamb was a professional personnel intern with the Packers in 2013… Chief Scout of Cassidy Kaminski was born in Green Bay and served as wide receivers/quality control coach at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wis., from 2014-16.

