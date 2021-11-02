Modern, low-maintenance home has beautiful views all year round | Siouxland Life





SIOUX CITY — When Karma and Wayne Terry were looking for a home in the Whispering Creek neighborhood of Sioux City just over two years ago, a spacious, contemporary, stone-pillared, single-story ground floor on a quiet cul-de-sac caught their eye. After walking through the double doors, the couple were trapped by the 5,000-square-foot custom-built home with sweeping views of the golf course and rolling countryside. “The open floor plan here just draws you in when you walk in,” Karma said, standing next to Wayne in their foyer. Yellow and red trees visible through floor-to-ceiling windows behind them added a natural hue to the home’s neutral palette. “It entertains beautifully.” Wayne said he appreciates the quality of the construction. The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath house with clean lines, 10-foot ceilings and eight-foot doors was built in 2015 by Wegher Construction. “The windows are high quality. We have geothermal energy and air,” Wayne said. “Our energy bill is next to nothing.” In the dead of winter, the Terrys like to sit in their living room by the gas fireplace, staring out the windows at the crisp white snow covering their western view of the eighth green. The engineered maple floors and espresso cabinets, carried throughout the house, add warmth to the trendy gray walls and light quartz countertops. People also read… “With the golf course in the summer, and then, in the winter, it’s just beautiful,” said Karma, noting that the house is “nice and warm” even in frigid conditions. Even the home office has a great view of the golf course and pond, which Wayne says sometimes makes it difficult to get work done. Barb Maxon, a real estate agent at Century 21 ProLink, intervened: “Again, why are you leaving?” Yes, a new owner will love those beautiful views of green or snowy hills, fall foliage and dramatic sunsets. They will also enjoy some useful, state-of-the-art features. The Gerkin Rhino windows in both the living and dining rooms have blackout blinds. The kitchen has an extra-large island that provides ample seating, storage and preparation space. The range above the hob is white, blue and yellow. A double oven, separate fridge and freezer, concealed pantry and strategically placed cabinets to store small appliances round out the heart of the home offering. “There’s so much storage space in there that you can store everything,” Karma said. “Things are tucked away and hidden where it’s just very clean and things are easy to organize.” There is even more interior space outside the living/kitchen/dining area to keep you entertained. Take a flight of stairs just outside the foyer to a walk-out basement with a wet bar, a family room with surround sound and a games room with ping pong and foosball tables on one side and a treadmill and exercise bike on the other. Although the house has a contemporary style, custom metal around the fireplace and striking lighting fixtures add character to the house. One of the three bedrooms on the ground floor has a fairy light hanging from the ceiling, while another is lit by an industrial-themed lamp that Karma likens to a bird’s nest. One of the two bedrooms on the lower level has a petal-shaped lamp, while the other bedroom has a hanging bulbous lamp with puzzle-like pieces that move in and out with a string. Highlights of the main bedroom on the ground floor include west-facing windows, a tray ceiling with fan and recessed lighting. The master bedroom also has an en-suite bathroom with a walk-in closet, large soaking tub, walk-in shower, heated ceramic floors and floating sinks. A door next to the bedroom also opens to a covered concrete patio, which overlooks the saltwater pool. “Because it’s concrete, it’s much easier to maintain. And just to make sure we don’t obstruct the view, we’ve got all this Plexiglas here,” said Maxon, standing on the deck as she approached the railing system that the edge of the deck embraces. “This is a great house!” Get local news in your inbox!

