Chinese Embassy donates 50 tennis tables to Ministry of Education – News Room Guyana





The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Guyana has handed over 50 tennis tables to the Ministry of Education. The tables go to both primary and secondary school. This is a big injection for the sport, which is looking to build on its representation at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year. In 2019, 50 schools also received a similar donation and according to the new ambassador, Guo Haiyan, the hope is that the device can generate more interest among the students. It aims to promote the development of table tennis education and help Guyanese students become healthier and stronger, the ambassador said. I believe the equipment can inspire the students to have a strong interest in table tennis and table tennis can become one of their best memories in teenage years, Ambassador Haiyan added. The tables go to both primary and secondary school Godfrey Munroe, president of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), stressed that the continued gesture is just the tip of the iceberg and that the talents identified will trickle down into the Associations’ national plans. He indicated that five national players have already spent two months in China for high-quality training and that opportunities will be provided for Guyanese coaches to visit China and learn, while Chinese players will also come to Guyana to train. We believe that this project is important in the context of providing the framework for the development of sport in the education sector, as the sector has a large target audience of students, stressed the GTTA head. In 2019, 50 schools also received a similar donation Education Minister Priya Manickchand stressed that sports and academics go hand in hand, and the communities in the hinterland will be the first beneficiaries of these tables. We are going to make sure that the primary schools in the hinterland and the Primary Tops are the first beneficiaries, because we think we can do a lot there and they often lag behind, notes the minister. She emphasized that this project can start in primary schools and lead to secondary school. This year Chelsea Edghill became the first table tennis player from Guyana to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. She too was a product of the school system.

