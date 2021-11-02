Manpreet Singh added to Khel Ratna winners; sports ministry okay 35 Arjuna winners | More sports news







Manpreet was originally recommended for the Arjuna award, but he joined veteran PR Sreejesh as the second hockey player in the list of top sporting honors winners.

The other prominent Khel Ratna winners this year include Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Olympic silver medalist Ravi Dahiya.

Among the 35 winners of Arjuna, most of the Indian Paralympic medalists and cricketers are Shikhar Dhawan and Mithali Raj.

“The winners will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organized function at the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 13, 2021 (Saturday) at 4:30 PM,” the Ministry of Sports announced.

Given the unprecedented Olympic and Paralympic achievements, the number of winners this year was expected to be high.

India won seven medals in the Olympics and took 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals at the Paralympic Games in the country’s best show ever during the two sporting extravaganzas.

A total of 10 coaches were selected for the Dronacharya awards.

In the lifetime achievement category, TP Ouseph (Athletics), Sarkar Talwar (Cricket), Sarpal Singh (Hockey), Ashan Kumar (Kabaddi) and Tapan Kumar Panigrahi (Swimming) were chosen for the honor.

The winners in the regular Dronacharya category were: Radhakrishnan Nair P (Athletics), Sandhya Gurung (Boxing), Pritam Siwach (Hockey), Jai Prakash Nautiyal (Para Shooting) and Subramanian Raman (Table Tennis).

Gurung is not only an assistant coach in the national camp, but also the personal coach of Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain, who will receive the Khel Ratna just one year after the award of the Arjuna Prize.

Sajjan Singh (Wrestling) was selected for the Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement along with former world and Asian champion boxer Lekha KC, Abhijeet Kunte (chess), Davinder Singh Garcha (hockey) and Vikas Kumar (Kabaddi).

This year’s award selection committee was chaired by Justice (Retd) Mukundakam Sharma (former Supreme Court judge) and included three-time Paralympic medal winning javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia, former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad and ex-world champion boxer L Sarita Devi amongst others.

The winners:

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award:

Neeraj Chopra (Athletics), Ravi Kumar (Wrestling), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), PR Sreejesh (Hockey), Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting), Sumit Antil (Para Athletics), Pramod Bhagat (Para Badminton), Krishna Nagar (Para Badminton ) ), Manish Narwhal (Para Shooting), Mithali Raj (Cricket), Sunil Chhetri (Football), Manpreet Singh (Hockey).

Arjuna Prices:

Arpinder Singh (athletics), Simranjit Kaur (boxing), Shikhar Dhawan (cricket), CA Bhavani Devi (fencing), Monika (hockey), Vandana Katariya (hockey), Sandeep Narwal (Kabaddi), Himani Uttam Parab (Mallakhamb), Abhishek Verma (shooting), Ankita Raina (tennis), Deepak Punia (wrestling), Dilpreet Singh (hockey), Harman Preet Singh (hockey), Rupinder Pal Singh (hockey), Surender Kumar (hockey), Amit Rohidas (hockey), Birendra Lakra (Hockey), Sumit (Hockey), Nilakanta Sharma (Hockey), Hardik Singh (Hockey), Vivek Sagar Prasad (Hockey), Gurjant Singh (Hockey), Mandeep Singh (Hockey), Shamsher Singh (Hockey), Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (Hockey), Varun Kumar (Hockey), Simranjeet Singh (Hockey), Yogesh Kathuniya (Para Athletics), Nishad Kumar (Para Athletics), Praveen Kumar (Para Athletics), Suhash Yathiraj (Para Badminton), Singhraj Adhana (Para Shooting) , Bhavina Patel (Para Table Tennis), Harvinder Singh (Para Archery) and Sharad Kumar (Para Athletics).

Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar:

Manav Rachna Educational Institution and Indian Oil Corporation Limited for encouraging sports through corporate social responsibility.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy:

Panjab University, Chandigarh.

