Patriots stock, stock down after road win vs. Chargers: Defense Comes Up link

The Patriots are back to .500 on the season after disrupting the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, 27-24. This was Bill Belichick’s second consecutive win for the club and they are now firmly on the hunt for a play-off spot as they look forward to the second half of the regular season. This latest win was a well-rounded effort across all three stages and was arguably highlighted by the defense putting constant pressure on Justin Herbert and coming off the clutch with two interceptions.

Before turning our full attention to Week 9 and New England’s newest opponent in the Carolina Panthers, let’s look back at last week and take the temperature of where several players on the roster are trending coming from this latest win.

Stock: Adrian Phillips

It was a homecoming for former Chargers safety as he was able to come up with two Justin Herbert clutch interceptions. His first came in the closing minutes of the first half and was able to make it back to the Los Angeles 40-yard line. From there, the attack would move further into the range of the field goal, narrowing the Chargers lead to just one point before the break. Then Phillips’ ability to get into the clutch shone again in the fourth quarter when he was able to jump for a Herbert pass to the right side of the field, come up with the catch and return it 26 yards bring for the touchdown. That score (along with Mac Jones’ two-point conversion to Jakobi Meyers) put the Patriots at 24-17 and really put the momentum in New England’s favor.

Stock Down: Josh McDaniels

While the Patriots were able to walk away with the win, there were some puzzling moments in Josh McDaniels’ offensive play-calling. Midway through the second quarter, the Patriots’ offense would move the ball all the way to the LA 1-yard line. At that point, McDaniels called two straight-passing plays, including a fade to Meyers at fourth-and-1. Given that Damien Harris ran from the goal line to a 1-yard score earlier in the game, it was curious why they didn’t go back to the pit.

Another strange play-call came later in the fourth quarter. At 2:18 PM New England were in a third-and-1 situation on their own 34-yard line. McDaniels continued the attack in shotgun formation and elected to win a draw with Brandon Bolden, who was eventually stopped behind the scrimmage for a loss. That resulted in a three-and-out for the Patriots, who would return the ball to LA after just taking the lead on their previous drive with a field goal.

Sure, those mistakes didn’t burn them off in this game, but they were definitely some mind-bending moments.

Stock: Matthew Judon

Matthew Judon remains a regular on this list as he delivers great performances every week. Week 8 was no different as he was able to put constant pressure on Justin Herbert and came down in the afternoon with two sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, Judon finished with 10 total pressure, which helped knock Herbert off his spot and only complete 51.4% of his passes in the game.

Stock Down: Jalen Mills

It’s been another rough day at the office for Mills, who continues to play as the Patriots No. 2 corner opposite JC Jackson. In this game, he allowed a late touchdown to Josh Palmer when the Chargers pass-catcher was able to jump over Mills in the end zone to make the catch. On the day, Mills was targeted four times and allowed three catches for 56 yards and that touchdown.

Stock: Christian Barmore

The rookie defensive tackle has been extremely impressive since his arrival at Foxborough. In Week 8, he found that success was putting pressure on the quarterback, even though he sometimes had to fight through double teams. Barmore came under pressure a total of three times on the day, contributing to a layoff on Justin Herbert late in the fourth quarter.

Stock Down: Left tackle

Both Isaiah Wynn and Justin Herron scored penalties that wiped out big winnings from the running game. Herron came in to relieve Wynn who appeared to be injured, and committed a holding penalty that took away a 28-yard touchdown from Damien Harris. After Wynn returned, he was also flagged for taking a 23-yard run from Harris off the board. If those two had played flawlessly, New England might have been able to play much longer with a lead in this game.

Stock: Damien Harris

Harris remains a real feature for the Patriots. he carried the ball 23 times in the win and registered 80 yards to the ground and a touchdown. As we noted above, his numbers would have been even more impressive had it not been for a couple of penalties down the offensive line on two big runs. Harris was also solid at protecting the pass, putting in a strong block in blitz pickup on Joey Bosa, allowing Mac Jones to complete a 33-yard pass to Hunter Henry.

Stock Down: Kendrick Bourne

Bourne was one of the clutch-wide receivers on the Patriots roster this season and a go-to weapon for Mac Jones, but you can’t put the ball on the floor. After his fumble in New England’s opening second half, Bill Belichick put Bourne on the bench instead of N’Keal Harry. Bourne’s day ended with catching four of his seven goals for 38 yards.