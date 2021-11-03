Asheville Parks & Recreation offers indoor programming opportunities to help residents stay active as the colder weather approaches





Cooler temperatures are coming to our mountains soon, but that doesn’t mean parks programming and activities are slowing down. Check out these indoor recreation and athletic opportunities in the fall and winter. Climbing wall at Tempie Avery Montford Centre Looking for an activity that strengthens your muscles, improves your flexibility and challenges your cardiovascular system? Indoor climbing is for you! The Tempie Avery Montford Center is home to a 20m high climbing wall suitable for all ages and skill levels. Learn 2 climbing lessons for kids aged 7-12 are available this fall (limited number), but look for more wall options after the holidays. Tempie Avery Montford Center is located at 34 Pearson Drive, 828-253-3714. Find information about current programming here. Fitness centers Did you know that you can go to City facility fitness centers for: free? Fitness centers include cardio equipment, free weights, and more at Stephens-Lee and Shiloh. In Stephens-Lee there is childcare for school children on Tuesdays from 6-8pm, while parents use the fitness facilities. Linwood Crump Shiloh Community Center is located at 121 Shiloh Road, 828-274-7739. Fitness center opening hours: Monday and Thursday, 9 pm – 10 pm

Tuesday, 9am – 8.30pm

Wednesday, 9.00 – 20.00

Friday, 9am – 6pm

Saturday, 9am – 1pm

Sunday, 12.00 – 16.00 Stephens-Lee Community Center is located at 30 George Washington Carver Avenue, 828-350-2058. Fitness center opening hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9.30 am – 9 pm

Tuesday, Thursday – 9.30 am – 8 pm

Saturday, 8am – 2pm

Sunday, 12.00 – 16.00 Sports Athletic Competitions Opportunities include youth and adult basketball, adult volleyball, indoor disc golf putt league, badminton and table tennis! Find information about youth athletics via this link. Find information about adult athletics at this link. Harvest house Active aging is good for body, mind and soul. Harvest House offers a wide variety of classes, including contemporary line dancing, international folk dancing, and slimming. If dancing isn’t your interest, Harvest House also has a woodworking shop, clay studio, weaving studio, and open billiards and darts hours. Find information about current Harvest House programming here. Harvest House is located at 205 Kenilworth Avenue, 828-350-2051. Opening hours are Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. No need to hibernate this winter – go to your local community center! Find our full program guide on our website – ashevillenc.gov/parks. Asheville Parks & Recreation is committed to providing quality programs in a safe environment for everyone in our community. For more information about this and all Asheville Parks & Recreation programs, visit our website at: www.ashevillenc.gov/parks, our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/APRCA or call 828-259-5800.

