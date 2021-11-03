ACC 2021 Men’s Football Championship starts Wednesday





ACC Tournament Bracket GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com)– The Atlantic Coast Conference 2021 Men’s Football Championship kicks off Wednesday with four first-round games on campus grounds. The tournament includes all 12 ACC programs and consists of three rounds at campus locations before concluding with the championship game on November 14 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC There have been four different champions in the last four tournaments (Wake Forest, Louisville, Virginia, Clemson). The reigning champion of the tournament, Clemson, aspires to become the first repeat champion since Wake in 2016 and 2017. The Tigers defeated Pitt 2-1 in the 2020 title match in Cary. ACC Championship Schedule 2021 First round | Wednesday 3 November (on Campus Sites) G1: #10 Syracuse on #7 North Carolina | 18:00 | ACCN G2: #9 Boston College at #Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. | ACCNX G3 #12 NC is at #5 Notre Dame | 7 p.m. | ACCNX G4: #11 Virginia at #6 Wake Forest | 8 p.m. | ACCN Quarter-finals | Sunday 7 November (on Campus Sites) G5: Virginia/Wake at #3 Duke | 2 p.m. | ACCN G6: BC/VT on #1 Pitt | 4 p.m. | ACCN G7: NCSU/ND at #4 Louisville | 18:00 | ACCN G8: Syracuse/UNC on #2 Clemson | 8 p.m. | ACCN Semifinal | Wednesday 10 November (on Campus Sites) Winners G5 vs. G8 | 17:00 or 19:00 | ACCN Winners G6 vs. G7 | 17:00 or 19:00 | ACCN Championship | Sunday 14 Nov WakeMed Football Park | Cary, North Carolina 2 p.m. | ESPNU Notable ACC Men’s Football Of the current ACC programs, Virginia leads with 16 ACC Championships. Clemson is second (15). UVA has won a league-best 11 tournament titles, while Clemson has won four. The ACC has seven teams in the top 30 in the NCAA’s latest RPI, the most of any conference; the next closest league has four. Pitt and Clemson rose to number 4 and 5 respectively this week. Ahead of last Friday’s games, the NCAA DI Mens Soccer Committee has released its top 16 rankings. The ACC led all conferences with five teams in the top 16: Notre Dame (6), Pitt (8), Clemson (10), Duke (11), and Virginia Tech (12). The top 16 equates to the number of teams placed in the 48-team NCAA Men’s Soccer Championships. Five ACC teams have been ranked in United Soccer Coaches’ latest poll, the most of any other league. Pitt leads all ACC teams at number 6 in the poll, followed by Clemson (9), Duke (13), North Carolina (18) and Notre Dame (23). Clemson senior midfielder Quinn McNeill earned ACC Mens Soccer Player of the Week honors, while Wake Forest freshman goalkeeper Trace Alphin and Clemson senior defender Oskar Ågren shared the ACC Defensive Player of the Week laurels in the final weekly honors for the 2021 season. Five ACC teams are among the top 20 national scores: Pitt (second, 2.67/game), Clemson (fourth, 2.62), Louisville and Notre Dame (ninth, 2.5) and Duke (17th, 2 ,27). Five of the nation’s top 25 teams in the target differential come from the ACC: Clemson (fifth, +28), Notre Dame and Pitt (12th, +23), Duke (16th, +20) and Wake Forest (25th, + 17). Louisville’s Aboubacar Camara leads the ACC and is fourth in goals scored this season with 13. Duke’s Thorleifur Ulfarsson is 10th with 11 in just 11 games. ACC teams finished with a record of 66-22-6 (.734) in regular-season non-conference play, the second-best result of a domestic league this season. Virginia’s strong schedule ranks second nationally, while Pitt’s is fourth and Notre Dame’s fifth. Clemson (10), Virginia Tech (14) and North Carolina (17) are also among the top 20. Seven ACC head coaches are among the top 40 in NCAA Division I in winning percentage by active head coaches: UNC’s Carlos Somoano (fourth, .722), Virginia’s George Gelnovatch (12th, .682), Wake Forest’s Bobby Muuss (15th, . 675), Pitt’s Jay Vidovich (27th, .641), Clemson’s Mike Noonan (28th, .639), Notre Dame’s Chad Riley (37th, .604) and NC State’s George Kiefer (39th, .601).

