Historic Kemble Inn in Lenox Sold; will join Shared Estates rental real estate group | Business

LENOX The historic Kemble Inn is being purchased by Shared Estates LLC entrepreneur Daniel So with the help of over 90 crowdsourced investors who have raised more than $1.3 million to date.

The $3.2 million transaction will close on Nov. 12 with a $1.1 million down payment, Dus said. He plans to spend another $1.3 million on renovations, exterior additions, and property closing costs.

The current owner filed for bankruptcy protection on June 28.

The investors, who were able to buy a stake in the 2 Kemble St. property for a minimum of $1,000, have raised $1,346,000 as of Tuesday, with nearly two months left until the offering ends on New Year’s Eve. Investments can be canceled up to and including 29 December.

The Colonial Revival Estate was built in 1881 as a seasonal home for Frederick Frelinghuysen, Secretary of State under President Chester A. Arthur. The Gilded Age mansion, totaling 15,000 square feet, is located in a residential area adjacent to the business district in the center of the villages. According to the city statutes, it is defined and registered as a large estate with zoning for inns up to 20 rooms.

The Duss company, Shared Estates Asset Fund, has a buy and sell option for the property, as approved by the US bankruptcy court in Worcester. The acquisition will be funded with $2,240,000 in traditional bank financing, a $250,000 down payment already paid to secure the option, and nearly $1 million of the crowdsourced money raised from individual investors.

The goal of the fundraiser is $1.9 million, with the remainder to be used to restore properties and new facilities.

We are confident that we will achieve the entire fundraising goal, So said in a phone interview. It is the largest equity crowdfunding effort in Berkshire County.

Owner Scott Shortts, The Frederick LLC, bought the inn in 2010 for $1.6 million and spent $2.7 million on renovations before defaulting on a nearly $2.6 million mortgage last spring. The court authorized Shortt to continue operating the inn through the summer season. His bankruptcy filing last June narrowly prevented a planned foreclosure auction of the monumental building.

Shared Estates plans to invest $1 million to add four suites to the third floor, as well as amenities such as patios, a fire pit, a likely pickleball field and a swimming pool, if allowed by the city, Dus said. Pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis.

So plans to continue operating the inn, currently with nine suites, from the day after the November 12 transaction. The Kemble Berkshires will close from late winter, after building permits for the city have been obtained, until June for the planned renovations and refurbishments.

Since no food is served at the renovated inn, overhead costs can be reduced to maximize corporate profits and keep room rates competitive, he said. The property will be made available for events such as parties, but food and other services will be provided by outside caterers. So don’t expect a liquor license for the property.

The business model focuses on full-property rentals, So said, but single-room rentals for $250 (off-season) to $450 per night (high season) will be tested as a secondary focus in an effort to boost returns for investors as well. maximize.

Investors with an address in Berkshire County are eligible for a 20 percent discount, and others can take a 15 percent discount on the nightly rate, which is expected to be $2,400 for a full off-season rental and $4,250 in-season. A minimum of three nights is planned, possibly up to two nights out of season. Investors do not receive preferential treatment when looking for available bookings.

Other Shared Estates projects in the Berkshires include The Freeman Berkshires on Bow Wow Road in Egremont, a 14,000-square-foot estate built in the late 1800s. The first phase of the renovation has just been completed, Dus said, and bookings for rentals are underway. The property is named after Mother Bett, who took the name Elizabeth Freeman as the first freedman from Massachusetts after a Great Barrington court ruling in 1781.

Another completed project, the Williamstown property that has been owned by Christopher Reeve and family members since his accidental death in 2004, has posted more than $250,000 in rent since renovations were completed this year on what is now called The Brookman, a estate of 6,000 square meters on 40 hectares.

We are actively seeking and negotiating with multiple different parties for the next projects that we hope to announce soon, Dus said. They are all Berkshire properties of the Great Estates type. Our focus is on zoned properties that allow our species use, such as the Kemble, he added.

The ultimate goal is to acquire a total of 100 rooms in Berkshire County as a portfolio for a possible total resale, Dus said. The Brookman is already listed for $2.5 million, and The Freeman will be on the market shortly, for about $4 million.

Ultimately, the Kemble Berkshires will also be listed, at a price to be determined, usually based on 10 times annual net sales. It posted $921,000 in operating revenue during the pre-coronavirus pandemic year 2019.

In the meantime, these properties will bring in millions of dollars in revenue, so they were happy to hold onto them, Dus said.