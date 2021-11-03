Sports
Packers News 11/2: Packers who get healthy at the right time can make waves on trade deadline
4:00 p.m. Eastern Time today is a notable moment for teams in the NFL, including the Green Bay Packers. This afternoon marks the league trading deadline, the last chance for teams to spin pieces of their roster for concept pick compensation or acquire pieces for a second half without having to deal with waivers or free choice.
The Green Bay Packers are certainly in a position to be buyers as they sit on top of the NFC with a 7-1 record. And while there are a few specific positions on the roster where they could use some help, this team already seems well placed to make a deep playoff run.
One reason for that is that the team is finally starting to get some of its key players back from injury. Two receivers who missed last week’s win in Arizona are expected to return later in the week, while another, who has been injured in reserve for several weeks, seems on track to also play against the Chiefs on Sunday. The team also looks set to finally see left tackle David Bakhtiari return from rehabilitating his torn ACL.
So even if the team doesn’t make any additions through trade today, the reinforcements are still on the way. But just in case, keep it here at APC all day today in case any trading news happens.
Packers taking steps to become healthier | Packers.com
Thanks to a few extra days off, Green Bay was back in training on Monday and showed good signs of progress in terms of injuries. MVS and David Bakhtiari were back and Allen Lazard was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Packers could go from zero to all three top WRs if Davante Adams is cleared – ESPN
With two of the three back, the Packers are also hoping Davante Adams will be released later this week to bring the team back up to full strength. That would come just in time for a potential shooting in Kansas City.
Joe Judge: Giants Burned Time Outs Early In Loss To Chiefs Because ‘Headsets Went Out’ | NFL.com
With the Packers in KC on Sunday, hopefully these headset issues are a Giants issue, not something going on for visiting teams at Arrowhead Stadium.
5 Positions Packers Could Target By NFL Trading Deadline | Packers Wire
As far as I’m concerned, there are two notable places to consider: tight end and defensive line.
JaMarr Chase, Trevon Moehrig, Mac Jones and more: NFL midseason all-rookie team The Athletic
Although Patrick Surtain II earns the highest score at cornerback, Eric Stokes is rightly listed second in this squad.
Texas soccer coach’s pet monkey reportedly attacks kid trick-or-treat | fan-shaped
The headline is a bit misleading, and the truth is even more ridiculous: The monkey actually belongs to the coach’s girlfriend, a former stripper who was once on the Jerry Springer Show. The alleged bite situation isn’t funny, but everything else about this story falls into the “really bizarre” category and sounds like it was made like a Mad Lib.
