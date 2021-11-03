Veteran DeMar DeRozan brings the necessary peace to the Bulls

PHILADELPHIA There is a much needed rest for Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan.

It’s not laid back, California is as cool as a veteran player letting his teammates know: If you fall, I’ve got you.

DeRozan has brought a lot of intangibles to the Bulls, but his composure is perhaps the most important yet. The victory of the teams returning to Boston on Monday was just the latest example of this.

I’d say he’s incredibly balanced, said coach Billy Donovan of DeRozan. He doesn’t stand out at all. And I think he’s great for our team; I think he’s great for Zach [LaVine].

I could see Zach pushing a little [Monday] when the shots didn’t fall. A few times he was too aggressive and had the chance to pass it on to a few guys. But I think having a guy like DeMar out there, he plays with a pace and a pace and a balance. You never get him out of what he does.

He’s a man who individually has been through a lot with the way his career has gone and also won a lot, so he’s been in a lot of different situations.

So with his team on the road and 19 points down with about 14 minutes to go? Been there, done.

I’ve played in a lot of games while on the road a lot and seeing things happen that’s possible, DeRozan said. For me it’s just staying calm, not getting upset and sharing all the experiences I can to keep us together a little bit too.

Not only did he keep the Bulls together in their unlikely 14-point win against the Celtics, but he kept his head above water as LaVine worked through some shooting problems in the first half.

It wasn’t the first time DeRozan felt he had to, and it won’t be the last.

LaVine has now played three games with torn ligaments in his left thumb and was shaky early in the last two when he figured out how hard he had to push the injury.

In the Bulls’ home win against the Jazz on Saturday, LaVine was 4-for-9 in the first half. DeRozan scored 16 points in the first half and 32 in the game.

Against the Celtics, LaVine was 1-for-6 and had four points at halftime before finishing 9-for-20 and scoring 26 points. DeRozan had 21 points at halftime and finished with 37.

DeRozan has kind of served as the older brother holding the fortress, while the younger brother works through the bumps and bruises.

Yeah, just a feeling for me, DeRozan said when asked if he wanted to go out and take the pressure off LaVine early in games. Still unbelievable what he can do with his thumb. The more he feels comfortable with it, the easier my job will be and vice versa. I also try to make it easy for him. Just keep learning each other. He is an incredible basketball player, but even a [better] man.

The same can be said about DeRozan, Donovan said. That’s why the Bulls were eager to add him to the mix during the off-season.

I feel like when you see these guys on film his time in Toronto, his time in San Antonio, you look and you try to see, OK, what does he like? What doesn’t he like? said Donovan. Unfortunately, I don’t think people get to see what kind of person he is. He’s a great guy, a team man, really humble. I like to work with him.