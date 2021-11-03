2021 English Open Snooker – Kyren Wilson beats Ashley Carty at main table after Ronnie O’Sullivan comments

Kyren Wilson defeated Ashleigh Carty 4-2 in the second round of the English Open in Milton Keynes after being given his chance to play at the main table.

Wilson complained earlier this week that he wasn’t playing enough at the main table and said he was tired of seeing the same faces over and over.

He wasn’t at his best for much of the game against Carty and had to hold off a comeback from the world’s number 70 before sealing the win with a 135 break.

English Open ‘What else do you want?’ – Wakelin opens with brilliant century 3 HOURS AGO

Wilson opened with a break of 53 to take the opening frame and looked set for a routine win as he opened a 3-0 lead.

However, Carty hit back with an 86 break to win the fourth frame and then narrow the deficit further. That was where the comeback ended as Wilson upped his game and finished in style with a 135 break.

Mark Selby defeated Jamie Wilson 4-1 using breaks of 78 and 73 while Zhao Xintong won 4-0 against Xu Si.

Anthony McGilli also quickly to a 4-0 victory over Gerard Greene and Mark King won by the same deficit against Cao Yupeng.

World No. 1 Judd Trump faces Jimmy Robertson from 3pm while Stephen Hendry takes on Chris Wakelin tonight.

‘Win tournaments, get exciting. That’s what people want to see’ – O’Sullivan responds to Wilson

What did Wilson say?

Wilson was candid about his lack of chances at the main table after his first round win over Noppon Saengkham.

I just want some time at table one, to be honest, said the four-time winner of the ranking event.

I feel like I can’t remember the last time I played on television. So yes, it would be nice to have that experience again. And I feel like as number five in the world I would like to be there a little more.

I’m tired of seeing the same faces over and over. I feel like I’ve done enough to be on table one. And, you know, the game has to let new characters come through.

You have to earn it! Judd Trump responds to Kyren Wilson naked jibe

Ronnie OSullivan was asked about Wilson’s comments after his win over David Lilley on Monday and said he should focus more on his game.

You go there, play snooker, do the business, play the matches, get them won, move on to the later stages and you sit on the TV table. Simple.

Win tournaments, get exciting to watch, done. That’s what people want to see. It’s like Tiger Woods, when he plays golf they follow the Tiger because they know people choose to watch Tiger. The same goes for tennis and Roger Federer.

You only go on your big name people, so Judd [Trump], [Mark] Selby, and all those kinds of players. I’m not saying Kyren isn’t exciting or anything, or not a very, very good player, but I suppose more people will look at someone like Judd than Kyren. But I suppose getting annoyed is a good thing sometimes.

English Open ‘Well played!’ – Wakelin gloriously sinks long red against Hendry 3 HOURS AGO