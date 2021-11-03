Sports
2021 English Open Snooker – Kyren Wilson beats Ashley Carty at main table after Ronnie O’Sullivan comments
Kyren Wilson defeated Ashleigh Carty 4-2 in the second round of the English Open in Milton Keynes after being given his chance to play at the main table.
He wasn’t at his best for much of the game against Carty and had to hold off a comeback from the world’s number 70 before sealing the win with a 135 break.
English Open
‘What else do you want?’ – Wakelin opens with brilliant century
3 HOURS AGO
Wilson opened with a break of 53 to take the opening frame and looked set for a routine win as he opened a 3-0 lead.
However, Carty hit back with an 86 break to win the fourth frame and then narrow the deficit further. That was where the comeback ended as Wilson upped his game and finished in style with a 135 break.
Mark Selby defeated Jamie Wilson 4-1 using breaks of 78 and 73 while Zhao Xintong won 4-0 against Xu Si.
Anthony McGilli also quickly to a 4-0 victory over Gerard Greene and Mark King won by the same deficit against Cao Yupeng.
World No. 1 Judd Trump faces Jimmy Robertson from 3pm while Stephen Hendry takes on Chris Wakelin tonight.
‘Win tournaments, get exciting. That’s what people want to see’ – O’Sullivan responds to Wilson
What did Wilson say?
Wilson was candid about his lack of chances at the main table after his first round win over Noppon Saengkham.
I just want some time at table one, to be honest, said the four-time winner of the ranking event.
I feel like I can’t remember the last time I played on television. So yes, it would be nice to have that experience again. And I feel like as number five in the world I would like to be there a little more.
I’m tired of seeing the same faces over and over. I feel like I’ve done enough to be on table one. And, you know, the game has to let new characters come through.
You have to earn it! Judd Trump responds to Kyren Wilson naked jibe
You go there, play snooker, do the business, play the matches, get them won, move on to the later stages and you sit on the TV table. Simple.
Win tournaments, get exciting to watch, done. That’s what people want to see. It’s like Tiger Woods, when he plays golf they follow the Tiger because they know people choose to watch Tiger. The same goes for tennis and Roger Federer.
You only go on your big name people, so Judd [Trump], [Mark] Selby, and all those kinds of players. I’m not saying Kyren isn’t exciting or anything, or not a very, very good player, but I suppose more people will look at someone like Judd than Kyren. But I suppose getting annoyed is a good thing sometimes.
English Open
‘Well played!’ – Wakelin gloriously sinks long red against Hendry
3 HOURS AGO
English Open
‘I would just miss OSullivan on his biggest fear of retirement’
4 HOURS AGO
Sources
2/ https://www.eurosport.com/snooker/english-open/2021-2022/english-open-snooker-2021-kyren-wilson-beats-ashley-carty-on-main-table-after-ronnie-o-sullivan-comm_sto8611684/story.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]