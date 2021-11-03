Los Angeles Rams Waive Veteran WR DeSean Jackson





THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams dropped wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. Both Jackson and the Rams explored trading opportunities, but nothing came together before Tuesday’s NFL trading deadline, sources told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Jackson, 34, was willing to stay with the Rams, sources said, but the team chose to move on.

1 Related Jackson’s $2.75 million salary is guaranteed, so if he approves the waivers, the Rams would be in trouble for most of his contract, subject to compensation on a new team deal. After Jackson’s release, Rams director Les Snead expressed disappointment that the experienced curator’s short time at the organization did not work out. ‘I’m not going to rate it. One came to mind, but that would be the headlines, right?” said Sneed. “Obviously it was an experiment we tried. It didn’t work as well as we wanted it to, the way DeSean wanted it, like even Sean [McVay] wanted it, especially those two because they have a relationship that probably goes, it does, I’m sure, it goes deeper than football. It didn’t work for us and so we wanted to go a little bit in this direction and get into this situation with a win-win.” Jackson posted on Instagram: “I am very grateful for the time I have spent playing for the LA Rams. While this is not the outcome we wanted, I am extremely grateful for the opportunity and support given to me by the Rams Coaches. & all fans. I understand that everything happens for a reason and I look forward to starting the next chapter of my NFL career.” Needing a deep threat, the Rams signed Jackson to a one-year low-season contract. His decision to sign with the Rams brought him back to McVay, who was one of Jackson’s coaches on the Washington Football Team, and it served as a homecoming for the Los Angeles-born veteran who expressed an eagerness to play a Super Bowl. to win in his hometown. But the 14-year-old pro and three-time Pro Bowl roster has been used sparingly by the Rams’ 7-1 start, taking eight passes for 221 yards and a touchdown. The Rams offense behind quarterback Matthew Stafford was the NFL’s leading receiver in Cooper Kupp, who has 924 yards and 10 touchdowns, as well as veteran Robert Woods and sophomore pro Van Jefferson. However, Jackson’s departure, coupled with rookie receiver Tutu Atwell being placed on the injured reserve on Tuesday as shoulder surgery ends his season, leaves the Rams thin on the position. The only remaining reserve receiver is rookie Ben Skowronek, a seventh-round pick from Notre Dame. Snead said the team was tackling a deep problem, whether by promoting a player or looking outside the organization. “We’re still discussing that internally because there are some options that we have internally and how Sean is going to use them in attack and how Joe [DeCamillis] can use them in special teams,” Snead said when asked how deep problems would be addressed. “We have to walk through that and Sean with our top three, who is playing really well right now, what – let’s call it, I want don’t necessarily call it a pitch count, but manage some of their payload.”

