Venus Vacation Reveals New Girl Koharu





News While Dead or Alive seems to be sleeping on consoles, the free-to-play PC game Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation continues to grow. published on



While the Dead or Alive franchise seems to be dormant on consoles, the free-to-play PC game Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation continues to grow. A brand new girl has been released today in the Japanese version of the game. Her name is Koharu and she is a student in training to become a ryokan manager. She is eighteen years old, 151 cm tall and her blood type is A. She enjoys cleaning, classical Japanese literature and table tennis, in addition to Tsubaki-mochi (rice cakes with camellia leaves) and fruit-flavored milk. Her favorite color is bright yellow and her birthday is December 22. She is voiced by Maria Naganawa, who you may know from her roles as Laffey in Azur Lane, Lydie in Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings, and Kanna in Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid. You can watch her trailer below. As usual, don’t expect to get her immediately (or even in the near future) unless you’re willing to pay. Her gacha is exclusive to paid V-stones. Even if you’re willing to open the wallet, the game’s terrible percentages won’t help your quest. The usual 1.1% SSR probability is shrunk to 0.78% by a bunch of useless old SSR outfits thrown into the mix to make things unnecessarily difficult. It is also not yet available on the English versions of the game, which are lagging behind in content. The good news is that her introduction will likely mean previous entrant Elise will be available soon for a fee. Speaking of free, the 4th anniversary celebrations are coming up, which probably means players will receive a lot of freebies. There will be a livestream on November 16 and we’ll probably hear more then. If you are not familiar with the game, Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation, is a free to play version of Dead or Alive Xtreme, only available for PC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://twinfinite.net/2021/11/dead-or-alive-xtreme-venus-vacation-new-girl-koharu/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos