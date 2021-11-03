Sports
Pakistan vs Namibia, 2021 ICC T20 World Cup Highlights: Pakistan defeats Namibia to become first team to qualify for semi-finals
PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup Highlights: Hasan Ali in action vs Namibia.© AFP
Pakistan defeated Namibia by 45 runs in their fourth match of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. With this win, Pakistan also became the first team to reach the semi-finals. In the pursuit of 190 runs, Namibia managed to score 144 in their 20 overs. Earlier while batting first, Babar Azam (70) and Mohammad Rizwan (79*) played crucial knocks and added 113 runs for the first wicket. Later, when Babar was released, Mohammad Hafeez played a quick 32-run knockout that led Pakistan to a close finish. Rizwan hit 24 runs in the final over bowled by JJ Smit. Pakistan still tops the Group 2 points table, with Namibia in fourth place. (SCORE CARD)
T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Namibia Highlights Straight from Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi
23:15 (current)
Pakistan win by 45 runs!
Pakistan defeated Namibia by 45 runs to qualify for the semifinals.
23:07 (ACTUAL)
SIX!
Afridi to Wiese, SIX!! But for Namibia it is too late.
22:51 (ACTUAL)
FROM!
Rauf to Smit, OUT!! caught by Zaman!! Slower ball and the batsman away for a big shot, but the ball ended up in the safe hands of Fakhar Zaman
Smith c Fakhar Zaman b Haris Rauf 2 (5)
Livescore: Namibia 110/5 in 16.5 overs
22:38 (ACTUAL)
FROM!
Shadab Khan to Craig Williams, OUT!! A good catch from Hasan Ali!
Craig Williams with Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan 40 (37) (4s-5 6s-1)
Livescore: Namibia 93/4 in 14 overs
22:34 (ACTUAL)
FROM!!!!
FROM!! A good delivery by Wasim from around the wicket and Erasms make it from the outdoor for a catch.
Gerhard Erasmus c Shadab Khan b Imad Wasim 15 (10)
22:13 (ACTUAL)
SIX!
Shadab to Erasmus, SIX!! Right above the bowler’s head. Good shot from the skipper.
22:09 (ACTUAL)
FROM!
FROM!! RUNNING OUT!! Second wicket falls to Namibia and a good partnership comes to an end. Stephen Beard has to leave.Beard walks on (Haris Rauf / Rizwan) 29 (29) (4s-1 6s-1)
Live Score: Namibia 55/2, 135 runs in 68 balls to win
22:06 (ACTUAL)
SIX!
Hafeez to Williams, SIX, long on!! Williams got out and deposited the ball in the stands.
21:54 (ACTUAL)
SIX!
Haris Rauf to Beard, SIX, over fine leg. First SIX from Namibia today.
21:33 (ACTUAL)
FROM!
FROM!! CURVED!! Hasan Ali strikes in his first skip.
Michael van Lingen b Hasan Ali 4(2) (4s-1)
Livescore: Namibia 8/1 in 1.3 overs
21:31 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Shaheen to Michael van Lingen, FOUR, to square leg. Border on the last ball from the first over.
Livescore: Namibia 7/0 after 1st over
21:16 (ACTUAL)
Namibia needs 190 runs to win!
24 runs from last left. Mohammad Rizwan stole the show tonight.
Pakistan 189/2 in 20 overs
Namibia needs 190 runs to win
21:14 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Smit to Rizwan, swept away from another frontier, to cover this time.
21:12 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Smith to Rizwan, FOUR, backward point. 18 runs over from the last one.
21:10 (ACTUAL)
SIX!
SIX! Great shot of Rizwan!! FOUR on the first ball and now a maximum.
21:05 (ACTUAL)
SIX!
Wiese against Rizwan, SIX and fifty for him too. Excellent battle!!
21:02 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Trumpelmann to Rizwan, full toss and FOUR, to square leg.
Livescore: Pakistan 155/2 in 18 overs
20:54 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Smith to Hafeez, FOUR to fine leg.
20:51 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Frylinck to Hafeez, FOUR!! Beautiful shot from the experienced batter!! Crushed it deep backwards.
20:50 (ACTUAL)
FROM!
Zaman OFF!! Another wicket for Namibia and that was an incredible catch from the wicketkeeper.
Fakhar Zaman c Zane Green v Jan Frylinck 5(5)
Livescore: Pakistan 122/2 in 15.4 overs
20:42 (ACTUAL)
FROM!
WICKET!! David Wiese strikes!! Babar Azam gave Jan Frylinck an easy catch.
Babar Azam v Jan Frylinck v Wiese 70 (49) (4s-7)
Live Score: Pakistan 113/1 in 14.2 overs
20:34 (ACTUAL)
100 Partnership!
100 partnership among the Pakistani openers. Second time in the tournament and they have been great so far.
20:31 (ACTUAL)
SIX!
Eaton to Rizwan, SIX! wonderful use of the feet and Rizwan threw the ball into the stands.
Live Score: Pakistan 98/0
20:28 (ACTUAL)
Big for Pakistan!
Trumpelmann to Babar, another Boundary, this time to a fine leg. Big over for Pakistan, as they scored 18 points there.
20:25 (ACTUAL)
Fifty up for Babar!
Trumpelmann to Babar, two runs and another fifty for Babar Azam in this tournament.
20:24 (ACTUAL)
SIX!
Trumpelmann v Rizwan, First SIX of the match and that came from Rizwan’s bat.
20:22 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Border to finish the over. Babar Azam has neatly placed the ball with the third man.
Livescore: Pakistan 71/0 in 11 overs
20:20 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Shikongo to Rizwan, FOUR, to fine bone.
20:14 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Eaton to Babar, got out and FOUR!! Babar Azam has good marks against leg-spin bowling.
20:08 (ACTUAL)
Steady start for Pakistan!
Steady start through the Pakistani opener, as they put up just 45 runs in 8 overs. Namibian bowlers have bowled well, but they failed to get wickets.
19:56 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Frylink to Babar, FOUR!! Stand and deliver!! Babar Azam doesn’t have to do much!!
Live score: Pakistan 28/0
7:51 PM (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Smit to Rizwan, FOUR, to fine bone. Good comeback from Rizwan!
19:48 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Smit to Babar, Nice and FOUR gone!! Another beautiful recording of Babar Azam!!
7:45 PM (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Here is the first boundary of Babar Azam. Wiese threw a long ball and the Pakistani skipper created space and played neatly to covers.
19:36 (ACTUAL)
First runs for Pakistan!
Wiese to Babar, pushed to deep middle wicket for three runs.
19:34 (ACTUAL)
Virgo over!
Maiden left from Trumpelmann!! Wonderful start from Namibia!!
Livescore: Pakistan 0/0 after 1st over
19:15 (ACTUAL)
Two changes in Namibia play XI!
Namibia plays XI:Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo
19:14 (ACTUAL)
No changes in playing XI in Pakistan!
Pakistan plays XI:Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
7:04 PM (ACTUAL)
Pakistan Win Toss, Choose Bat!
Pakistani skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted for bat vs Namibia.
6:40 PM (ACTUAL)
Topics mentioned in this article
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/icc-t20-world-cup-2021/pakistan-vs-namibia-icc-t20-world-cup-2021-live-cricket-score-updates-online-2597183
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]