A Texas soccer coach’s monkey bit a kid and started the weirdest sports story of the year





If you spent each sort of time on the internet in the past 24 hours you’ve probably seen some sentences floating around that are utterly puzzling when combined: Monkey bite, special teams coach and Pole Assassin. It’s like a word cloud from a piece of Harry Potter fanfiction. Instead, it’s one of the most bizarre and confusing sports stories of the year, getting weirder with each layer of the onion you peel off. It should be noted that at the moment everything in this surreal scenario has been unearthed by internet quests. Without any official statement at this point, everyone is trying to summarize this. A trick or treater was bitten by a monkey at Texas Longhorns special teams coach Jeff Banks This element of the story first came from Tom Campbell, a sports photographer and the Houston native gave us the beginning of this story for the first time. I hear a report from a credible source that Texas Longhorns Special Teams Coach Jeff Banks monkey allegedly attacked and seriously injured a young Trick-or-Treater last Halloween. The monkey’s jaws apparently had to be detached from the small child. Tom Campbell (@thomasgcampbell) Nov 1, 2021 This sounds so fantastic it can’t be real. So everyone started trying to figure out why Banks had a monkey in the house on Halloween and how it could have bitten a kid. Then, with some digging, people seem to have found the answer and it came from Bank’s girlfriend. Pole Assassin and her performance monkey Danielle Thomas, a former exotic dancer who once appeared on The Jerry Springer Show under the name Pole Assassin, uses a monkey named Gia as part of her act. Thomas calls the monkey her emotional support animal. This weekend, Thomas (who often goes by the last name Banks on social media) posted on Nextdoor that she was building a haunted house and maze for kids this Halloween. After the biting incident, Thomas posted a video running through her backyard showing how far a child would have to go to get to her monkey, saying she took every precaution to make sure it wasn’t near the kids. to be. While Thomas deleted her Twitter account in the wake of MonkeyGate, the video was saved and reposted by those who saw it. Thomas reveals that the monkey was way off her planned maze route, essentially adding that a child bitten was their own fault. How can she bite someone viciously if they don’t put their hand where it doesn’t belong? This is her house, and only her house. It’s clear as day on the gate. Don’t touch, no one is allowed back here without my permission. Neither Banks nor the Longhorns have commented on the monkey biting a child. Thomas has since deleted her social media accounts as people try to find out all about Gia, the bite and how it all works. Just a constant reminder that when sports want to get weird, only college football has the power to give us such a thing.

