Tennis News – Andy Murray plans another competitive appearance at Stockholm Open before the end of the season





Andy Murray has revealed that he plans to compete in three more tournaments before the end of 2021. The former world number one was eliminated from the Paris Masters in the round of 64 on Monday when he lost to late substitute Dominik Koepfer 4-6 7-5 6-7 (9-11). After a difficult year due to the coronavirus and following extensive hip surgery in previous years, Murray has been at his best in 2021, even if he has failed to hit the form of his previous seasons. Tennis Vaccinated Thiem returns to Abu Dhabi 4 HOURS AGO Murray explained that the Stockholm Open will be his last competitive tournament and said: That’s my plan at the moment. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t played many tournaments in a row and played a lot of long matches in those tournaments. Admittedly, I didn’t go into it very deeply, but tonight was another three hour game. I’ll talk a little bit about that with the team in the coming days, but the plan is to go to Stockholm. Murray will also participate in two practice tournaments if all goes according to plan. I might go away for a while. Possibly also playing in the Abu Dhabi exhibition, which is a bit mid-December, he continued. Then there is something in Scotland that will get some good matches there too. I don’t know 100 percent if Abu Dhabi is happening or not, but if I didn’t go there I would definitely get out and practice a bit outside in the sun. But even if I played in Abu Dhabi, I could possibly do that a little bit. Just to try to break it. I’ve been playing a lot of tennis lately, so it would be nice to just be home and rest and let the body and mind recover a bit too. And then make a plan for what I’m going to do. – – – The UCI Track Champions League is coming up and you can follow all the action live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+ . Learn about the “baffling” new era for track cycling, with the first event on November 6 in Mallorca. Rolex Paris Masters Djokovic beats Fucsovics on return to action in Paris 5 HOURS AGO Rolex Paris Masters Paris Masters order of play Day 5 – Tsitsipas, Norrie and Zverev in action 6 HOURS AGO

