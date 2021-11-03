Latrobe hockey encouraged by strong play-off display

Through:



A couple of inmates, a princess, a frat boy and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich were key components in the final Latrobe field hockey practice of 2021.

Wait what?

The Wildcats treated the team’s final meeting as an impromptu Halloween party, dressing up in a wide variety of costumes and using the planned—if somewhat unnecessary—practice time to enjoy each other’s company before officially ushering in the end of the year. .

“I like to throw a little fun and joviality into all the work,” said coach Jeff Giordan, who was teased by his players for being the “father on Christmas morning” while filming them with a video camera.

“It was a nice way to close things. I was just totally in the moment and enjoying how much fun it was to watch them play.”

The light-hearted session made for a happy day that followed a heartbreaking but surprising evening.

On October 26, Latrobe – the No. 4 seed in the WPIAL Class 2A field hockey playoffs – lost his semifinal matchup against the top seeded Penn-Trafford, 1-0.

It was an impressive turnaround from just a week earlier, when the Warriors crushed the Wildcats 9-0.

“The way things went that night, it was like every bounce wasn’t going our way,” Giordan said of the blowout loss. “It’s one of those mental things you have to go through. And I said to the girls, “Remember how you feel tonight, let’s focus on getting ready for next week.” ”

They certainly took those words to heart. Even as an early goal found its way into the net for Penn-Trafford in the playoff meeting, and it looked like recent history would repeat itself, the Wildcats got on the defensive. Latrobe kept the Warriors’ best player, Ava Hershberger, scoreless in the game.

“Even despite giving up on that goal in the first quarter and playing a lot of defense, and not giving up on that second goal, I told them, ‘That’s how you should bounce back,'” Giordan said.

However, the loss for Penn-Trafford was the third this season for the Wildcats, who finished the year with a 3-9 record. But the way his group came together pleased Giordan.

“We listened to them a little bit and had them coach each other, that’s what you want a team to do,” he added.

During each season, Giordan issues an order to the seniors. He wants them to find a player who will take their place next year and set a good example for them. He hopes this will ensure continuity within the programme.

And he believes he has found that with some of his players returning in 2022.

Junior midfielder Josie Straigis has scored three goals this season and assisted another four and looks set to be the team’s best player next year.

“She knows her part, and she runs in it,” Giordan said. “It was nice to see her excel this year.”

Other juniors in Taylor Desko, Hope Cerny and Lauren Sapp will be offensively significant returnees.

In total, the team hopes to bring back 14 juniors from the 2021 season.

But the Wildcats will lose 11 players to graduation, including key defenders in Geina Shaker and Ashley Onega, as well as goalkeeper Valentina Rossi.

Replacing those bodies on the pitch will be a challenge, but Giordan, coming out of the loss, was more caught up in the disappointment that comes with the realization that he will never be able to coach the seniors again.

“I hardly ever get emotional, but those play-off games and those losing, when everything comes to an end, I get emotional and I collapse,” he said. “I told them to remember the moment, remember how much effort you put in here, and remember the magic that can happen when you work together.”

