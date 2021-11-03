Sports
LeBron James: Browns must wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. is coming off his quietest game of the season. gets some support from another star who knows a little bit about playing in Cleveland: LeBron James.
Beckham Jr. recorded just one reception for six yards on his lone target Sunday in a 15-10 home loss to the Steelers. OBJ has 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns this season, and he has two or fewer catches in four of six games.
The recent piece continues what has been a rough time for Beckham Jr. since his arrival in Cleveland in 2019. He put in over 1,000 yards in his first year with the Browns, but had a slow start in 2020 before suffering a torn ACL in late October. . He missed the first two games of this season before returning in Week 3.
James has Beckham Jr. supported for several years, going back to the wide receiver’s days with the New York Giants.
It’s unclear what James meant – and what the Browns could do – to actually use #FreeOBJ. Cleveland is unlikely to trade their disgruntled broad receiver before the ET trading deadline of 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.
Beckham Jr. is under contract until 2023, although the contract does not contain guaranteed money in 2022 or 2023, according to Over The Cap.
After winning 11 games last season – the most since 1994 – the Browns had high hopes going into this campaign. But after losing three of their last four games, the Browns are at 4-4 and are currently the number 10 seed in the AFC. They play with the Bengals on Sunday.
It was an eventful Tuesday for the team to say the least. Beckham Jr.’s father, Odell Sr., posted a video to Instagram of Brown’s QB Baker Mayfield being ripped for killing Beckham Jr. didn’t find it when it was open.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski also spoke of Beckham Jr.’s struggles. and said: “First of all I would like to tell you that I have to do better. I really do. I have to make sure I play him in the position, and I haven’t done well enough.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/lebron-james-browns-need-to-free-wide-receiver-odell-beckham-jr/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]