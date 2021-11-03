LeBron James: Browns must wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is coming off his quietest game of the season. gets some support from another star who knows a little bit about playing in Cleveland: LeBron James.

Beckham Jr. recorded just one reception for six yards on his lone target Sunday in a 15-10 home loss to the Steelers. OBJ has 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns this season, and he has two or fewer catches in four of six games.

The recent piece continues what has been a rough time for Beckham Jr. since his arrival in Cleveland in 2019. He put in over 1,000 yards in his first year with the Browns, but had a slow start in 2020 before suffering a torn ACL in late October. . He missed the first two games of this season before returning in Week 3.

James has Beckham Jr. supported for several years, going back to the wide receiver’s days with the New York Giants.

It’s unclear what James meant – and what the Browns could do – to actually use #FreeOBJ. Cleveland is unlikely to trade their disgruntled broad receiver before the ET trading deadline of 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Beckham Jr. is under contract until 2023, although the contract does not contain guaranteed money in 2022 or 2023, according to Over The Cap.

After winning 11 games last season – the most since 1994 – the Browns had high hopes going into this campaign. But after losing three of their last four games, the Browns are at 4-4 and are currently the number 10 seed in the AFC. They play with the Bengals on Sunday.

It was an eventful Tuesday for the team to say the least. Beckham Jr.’s father, Odell Sr., posted a video to Instagram of Brown’s QB Baker Mayfield being ripped for killing Beckham Jr. didn’t find it when it was open.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski also spoke of Beckham Jr.’s struggles. and said: “First of all I would like to tell you that I have to do better. I really do. I have to make sure I play him in the position, and I haven’t done well enough.”